Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Babeş-Bolyai University, national leader in research competitions organized by UEFISCDI

O.D.
English Section / 14 ianuarie

Photo source: Facebook/ Universitatea Babeş-Bolyai

Photo source: Facebook/ Universitatea Babeş-Bolyai

Versiunea în limba română

Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca announces that it begins 2025 as a national leader in research competitions organized by the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI). According to the educational institution: "Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) continues to achieve the best performance among Romanian universities in the national competitions for financing scientific research projects organized by the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI), competitions launched in 2023. Following the final evaluation of the projects submitted at the national level for financing scientific research organized by UEFISCDI, concluded at the end of 2024, UBB's research teams once again stood out through remarkable results among Romanian academic/university institutions: it had, not only the largest number of projects submitted, but also the largest number of projects won." According to the cited source, in the competition for Exploratory Research Projects (PCE 2023), UBB ranks first at the national level both in terms of the number of projects won (9 funded projects) and in terms of their cumulative value (exceeding 2 million euros). UBB submitted and won projects in all important research areas, with the best results being recorded in the fields of Biology and Ecology and Social and Economic Sciences. Also, in the competition for Research Projects to Stimulate Young Independent Teams (TE 2023), UBB achieved the highest number of projects won and funded at the national level - 19 projects, worth almost two million euros, and the best performance was recorded in the field of Social and Economic Sciences.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 ianuarie
Ediţia din 14.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9731
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8734
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3188
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9109
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur419.9433

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb