Babeş-Bolyai University, national leader in research competitions organized by UEFISCDI

Versiunea în limba română

Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca announces that it begins 2025 as a national leader in research competitions organized by the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI). According to the educational institution: "Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) continues to achieve the best performance among Romanian universities in the national competitions for financing scientific research projects organized by the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI), competitions launched in 2023. Following the final evaluation of the projects submitted at the national level for financing scientific research organized by UEFISCDI, concluded at the end of 2024, UBB's research teams once again stood out through remarkable results among Romanian academic/university institutions: it had, not only the largest number of projects submitted, but also the largest number of projects won." According to the cited source, in the competition for Exploratory Research Projects (PCE 2023), UBB ranks first at the national level both in terms of the number of projects won (9 funded projects) and in terms of their cumulative value (exceeding 2 million euros). UBB submitted and won projects in all important research areas, with the best results being recorded in the fields of Biology and Ecology and Social and Economic Sciences. Also, in the competition for Research Projects to Stimulate Young Independent Teams (TE 2023), UBB achieved the highest number of projects won and funded at the national level - 19 projects, worth almost two million euros, and the best performance was recorded in the field of Social and Economic Sciences.