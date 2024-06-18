Big crowding at the USR presidency

Versiunea în limba română

The resignation of Cătălin Drula from the leadership of the USR after the disastrous result recorded in the elections of June 9 and the start of the internal process for the election of the new president of that political formation, revealed the fact that there were several people in the party dissatisfied with the leadership team, as long as we are witnessing a real crowding of candidates for the position of president. 10 USR members submitted their candidacy for USR presidency by 0:00 on Monday, according to a press release issued by the parliamentary political formation. Thus, those who want to become president of the USR are: Elena Lasconi - the re-elected mayor of the Câmpulung Muscel municipality, deputy Cristian Seidler, Radu Hossu, Gabriel Dumitrescu, Vasile Dincă, Luiza Oancea (from the USR Diaspora), Adrian Dudu, Eduard Ene, Doru Ilie and Vasile Filip.

Each of the candidates briefly presented a political program through which they want to prepare the party for future electoral competitions.

Elena Lasconi, recently re-elected mayor of the Câmpulung municipality, claims: "I refuse to sit with my hands in my chest and watch how democracy in this country that we all love is going down the drain. I know that I can change a lot and I have to try, as I do every day at Câmpulung. At this moment, Romania is red. We have a party-state: PSD. We also have an alternative: USR, the team I belong to. It pains me to see the message of the electorate nationally. Romanians are always right. The Romanians' message should not be ignored, but listened to. The spirit of this party is good, and the Romanians are intelligent. In addition, Romanians are patriotic and supportive. So I am sure that democracy will be saved".

In Elena Lasconi's camp is the deputy Cristina Prună, but also the former Minister of Economy, Claudiu Năsui, who believes that the mayor of Câmpulung is a credible man who can unite people and achieve results in the reconstruction of USR.

For his part, deputy Cristian Seidler, candidate for the head of the USR, said: "Yes, the goal remains to modernize Romania, to defeat the party-state, to free the people from the poverty in which they have been kept for 35 years and to be close to those Dear. But you told us that's not enough. It also matters how we get there, not just the goal itself. We know you have high expectations from us. If it had been otherwise, you would have been satisfied with a reheated lie once every 4 years and 100 lei for a vote, from the money that was also stolen from you. Thanks for helping us out! This is what a community that cares looks like. We must stand together again, all of us. Those of us who think we are not the only smart ones in the universe. It's time to tell those of you who criticized us: join us and help us be better! That's why I decided to run. Because I trust us".

During this week there will be an internal election campaign and the candidates have the opportunity to explain to their colleagues what plans they propose for the USR in the coming months. On June 24-25, the first round of the elections will take place, with the possibility of a second round on June 27-28.

The president of the USR is elected by each member of the party, by direct vote, on an online platform, as provided by the statute.

After the election of the president of USR, the new National Office of USR will be established, by vote of the delegates to the Congress. The 24 new members of the new National Office will be elected in the party Congress, convened by the president Cătălin Drula for June 29.

The president of the USR would be the party's candidate in this year's presidential elections, with the decision to be taken at the June 29 Congress.