Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Business Insider: "The Chinese seek refuge in gold"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 2 februarie

Business Insider: "The Chinese seek refuge in gold"

Versiunea în limba română

China's investment in gold bars and coins rose 28% last year, according to the World Gold Council

The rush for the haven asset illustrates the uncertainty surrounding China's financial health, according to Business Insider

Investors, households and China's central bank are buying gold for its safe-haven status as the country's stock market and housing sector continue to sink, writes Business Insider, citing a report published by the Financial Times.

According to the quarterly report of the World Gold Council (WGC), China's investment in gold bars and coins will increase by 28% to 280 tons in 2023. In terms of the global jewelry market, the demand from China for gold increased by 17%.

Globally as a whole, demand in the gold market fell 5% last year to 4,448 tonnes after strong growth in 2022. But in China the opposite has been the case, with both the population and even the government buying gold, according to Business Insider, citing data from the report.

China's central bank continued to buy gold, which helped the price of the yellow metal break the key $2,000 per ounce threshold. China's gold ETFs also saw sizable inflows as investors sought safety in the yellow metal, the publication noted.

"The attractiveness of gold has been accentuated by the growing need of households to protect value; the outstanding performance of the gold price caught their attention when the currency and other Chinese assets were weakening," another WGC report in January said.

According to Business Insider, the rush for the haven asset illustrates the uncertainty surrounding China's financial health. The stock market chaos sent the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index 300 down 5 percent last month and 23 percent over the past year.

In China's struggling real estate sector, Evergrande's debt saga continues as policymakers in Beijing step up efforts to limit the deepening of the crisis. In addition, China's economy has had a slow recovery from the Covid pandemic, with the authorities currently struggling to prevent deflation, stem the departure of foreign investors and the stock market decline.

By the end of last year, foreign investors had withdrawn 90% of their money invested in Chinese stocks, which are no longer attractive even to the Chinese, who started investing in Japanese stocks, writes Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie
Ediţia din 02.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9747
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6088
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3374
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8224
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.4387

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb