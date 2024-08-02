Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Business Insider: The United States is sending less gas to Europe, complicating plans to ditch

A.I.
English Section / 2 august

Business Insider: The United States is sending less gas to Europe, complicating plans to ditch

Versiunea în limba română

Russian gas Europe's Russian gas imports have shrunk from more than 40% before the war in Ukraine to around 15%, according to the US publication

US gas exports to Europe have fallen as carriers prioritize higher prices in Asia, Business Insider writes

Europe pledged to cut off Russian natural gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but is still buying gas from Russia, Business Insider writes.

Europe's monthly imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) - natural gas that has been cooled into liquid form so it can be transported by ships - remained relatively flat at between 0.85 million tonnes and 1.6 million metric tons, since the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg data.

It is true that imports of Russian natural gas into Europe have fallen sharply since the start of the war in Ukraine, but the fact that fuel is still being purchased from Russia illustrates the difficulties of giving up Russian gas completely, Business Insider notes. Before the invasion, Europe imported more than 40% of its natural gas from Russia - the largest supplier and a major energy producer - mainly through pipelines. At the end of last year, about 15% of Europe's gas imports came from Russia, about 9% being gas transported through pipelines and 6% liquefied natural gas, the mentioned publication writes.

"This means that there are several member states that have been unable or unwilling to reduce their dependence on Russia and remain extremely vulnerable to Russia's use of energy as a weapon of war," Brookings analysts wrote in a report. from June.

The United States has stepped up exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe for some time, but shipments have fallen this year

Continued imports of Russian gas from Europe are due in part to changes in demand for the fuel, which has caused many exports from the United States - the world's largest LNG exporter last year - to be diverted elsewhere this year. year.

As of August 2021, the US had for the first time supplied more gas to Europe than Russia, but over time the gap in LNG shipments between the two in European countries narrowed. In July of this year, Europe imported 1.5 million metric tons of LNG from the United States, just slightly more than the 1.3 million tons the region imported from Russia. In January, Europe had imported 5.2 million tonnes of LNG from the US and just 1.5 million tonnes from Russia, according to Bloomberg data.

This is largely due to US LNG carriers sending their cargo to higher-paying regions, namely Asia where prices have been higher than in Europe, which is experiencing hot weather, writes Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

02 august
Ediţia din 02.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6145
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2653
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8891
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur360.7644

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb