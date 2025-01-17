Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Chinese Most Optimistic About AI's Impact on Jobs

A.V.
English Section / 17 ianuarie

Versiunea în limba română

Hungarians are at the opposite pole

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), more than half of Americans say they regularly use the technology. However, along with the conveniences AI offers, there is growing fear about machines transforming jobs or even replacing workers, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com.

This brings to mind the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, which asked people whether they believe artificial intelligence will lead to the creation of more new jobs in their country. The survey was conducted in 33 countries between October 25 and November 8, 2024, on a sample of 23,721 adults aged 18 and over.

According to Ipsos, the Chinese, at 77%, are the most optimistic about the creation of new jobs through artificial intelligence in their country, while the inhabitants of Hungary are the least optimistic.

China's AI sector has seen exponential growth, supported by government initiatives. The country is also a leader in academic AI research, although the US remains at the forefront of turning research results into products. Two other Asian countries, Indonesia (74%) and Thailand (71%), complete the top three spots in the Ipsos survey. Next in the top 10 are Turkey (67%), Malaysia (65%), India (58%), Singapore (57%), South Africa (52%), Mexico (47%) and Brazil (46%).

On the other hand, Europe dominates the list of countries that are less optimistic about the impact of AI on the job market. Only 29% of Poles and Germans believe that artificial intelligence will create more new jobs, while only 24% of Hungarians believe that this is likely to happen in their country. The global average is 43%, according to Ipsos.

