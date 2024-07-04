Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
Close, but very far

Close, but very far

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 4 iulie

Photo source: faceboo; / UEFA EURO 2024

Photo source: faceboo; / UEFA EURO 2024

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

Eliminated from EURO 2024, the national team returns home riding a huge wave of sympathy. The tens of thousands of people present in Germany and the millions in the country showed that they have an immense desire to believe in something, to be happy, to be proud of their country. This must now be the main concern of the players, coaches and officials in the phenomenon, not to disappoint and not to waste this huge capital.

Beyond the emotions, in the cold, we have to admit that the tournament was above the initial expectations, despite the errors made by those who decide in the area and the chronic problems that domestic football has.

Emotionally we lived with the impression that we were close to a great performance, realistically, the distance was very big.

EURO 2024 proves as far as we are concerned that we have a huge problem with the selection base. Arriving at such a competition without a genuine left-back and not having a decent back-up for the position, where he has improvised relatively well with Bancu, is a problem that sooner or later was going to be taxed. Read between the lines, Koeman's statement after the round of 16 match, clearly says that we tried to carry water with a full flank, and they could not help speculating about the huge problems in our defence. They did and it could have been a lot worse scoring wise. Nobody disputes the dedication of the players, but if we want to get higher from a strictly footballing point of view, we have to add something. It's not the first match in which coach Iordănescu made a mistake and we don't have to hide that. The team excited against Ukraine, took steps backwards against Belgium, handled the match against Slovakia correctly and collapsed against the Netherlands. Could it be more? Easy to say after. Sympathy is one thing, reality is another. Probably Iordănescu will decide to leave, it also depends a lot on the leadership of the Romanian Football Federation how he will manage the moment, but here too there is a signal that must be taken into account. There is a base on which to build, but a lot of changes are needed, we are back to a major competition, but we are still very far from big football.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie
Ediţia din 04.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6264
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1228
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8751
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur348.7516

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb