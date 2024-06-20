Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Cluj-Napoca, the best student city in Romania

O.D.
English Section / 20 iunie

Photo source: facebook/ "Babeş-Bolyai" University

Versiunea în limba română

High school graduates have entered Baccalaureate fever, but plans related to college are also a major concern. Cluj-Napoca is, again this year, the best student city in Romania, according to the QS ranking of the best academic cities for students, informs "Babeş-Bolyai" University (UBB). According to the educational institution: "Cluj-Napoca remains the best student city in Romania this year, according to the QS ranking of the best academic cities for students. According to the information given to the public, the first position in Romania is occupied, as in the last two years, by the city of Cluj-Napoca (135th place internationally, up two positions compared to last year), followed by Bucharest (143rd place internationally). In total, more than 160 cities were included in the ranking, the first ten positions being occupied by London, Tokyo, Seoul, Munich, Melbourne, Sydney, Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Montreal". The QS ranking of the best academic cities for students is based on academic indicators of accessibility and quality of life and has been published since 2019. The Rector of UBB, prof. Dr. Daniel David stated:

"The fact that our city is, for the third consecutive year, the best academic center for students in Romania is a very important thing, but not surprising. We have in Cluj the oldest, largest and best university in the country according to University Metaranking (UBB) and five other more specialized public educational institutions, all of which are benchmarks in their field at national level (UMF-Cluj-Napoca, UTCN, USAMV-Cluj-Napoca, UAD and ANMGD) and also all united in the Union of Cluj Universities. Through everything we do, we try to maintain this standard and grow year by year". According to the quoted source, Romania entered the ranking in the last three years, the city of Cluj-Napoca always occupying the first position in the country.

