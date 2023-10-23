Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
CNA debate on the role of public media institutions

O.D.
English Section / 23 octombrie

Photo source: facebook / consiliulnationalalaudiovizualului

Versiunea în limba română

The world is changing, and so are mass media outlets, and all stakeholders in the journalism industry must take these realities into account. Aspects regarding the role of public media institutions, disinformation, child protection, and the use of artificial intelligence are on the agenda of the European Platform of Audiovisual Regulatory Authorities meeting organized by the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) last week in Bucharest. According to CNA's Vice President, Valentin-Alexandru Jucan, they discussed the impact of public media institutions on society and how they should adapt to new challenges. Valentin-Alexandru Jucan presented the Romanian audiovisual landscape, highlighting how public television and the press in Romania had to adapt and stand by the destiny of the country. He stated that artificial intelligence, when used in good faith, constitutes "an asset for all of humanity," and ways must be found to verify whether artificial intelligence has been used to alter reality. "Artificial intelligence raises the issue of journalism replacement," emphasized Valentin-Alexandru Jucan.

According to CNA, the 58th edition of the European Platform of Audiovisual Regulatory Authorities meeting, which took place for the first time in Romania, is crucial for improving the regulatory framework of the audiovisual market and protecting journalists' freedom of expression, given the rapid development of new services and the increasing spread of disinformation in the public sphere. Exchanging experiences in this field is highly beneficial in the current challenging context.

