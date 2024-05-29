Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

CNAB employees were left without a collective labor contract

F.A.
English Section / 29 mai

Photo source: facebook / Bucharest Airports

Photo source: facebook / Bucharest Airports

Versiunea în limba română

The employees of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) were left without a collective labor agreement (CCM) and, although the new CCM was negotiated with the general director of CNAB, the lack of a complete Board of Directors (CA) makes it impossible to sign the document, according to the company's union, quoted by Agerpres.

The trade unionists, who say that only two of the seven members of the CA have a mandate, mention: "In full inflation of successful airports, namely Brasov airport, Brăila - Galati airport, Alexeni private airport and, not last resort, the saving solution, the new Bucharest Sud airport, CNAB does not have a Board of Directors to ensure the administration and management of Otopeni and Băneasa airports. The succession of temporary managements, combined with their lack of professionalism, skills and involvement, brought the company to its current situation. All this, with a strong impact on the strategy, projects and performances of the two airports".

The trade unionists point out that, starting yesterday, CNAB registered "another absolute first, this time with a major impact on employees": the lack of CCM.

"Employees are no longer protected by the provisions of a CCM that would ensure their job security and respect for acquired rights. The trade unions within the CNAB have initiated the legal measures they have at their disposal, in order to resolve this situation as quickly as possible", says the SCAB president, Ştefan Mladin, stating that the first step was to notify the Territorial Labor Inspectorate that the CNAB no longer has a collective labor contract. If the situation is not resolved after ITM's intervention, a warning strike will be reached.

On May 20, 2024, the Ordinary General Meeting of CNAB Shareholders was convened and, although the agenda included, among other things, taking note of the termination of mandates/revocation of provisional administrators in the Board of Directors; appointment of provisional administrators in the Board of Directors in accordance with the legal provisions in force; extension of the term of office of provisional administrators, the AGM refused to appoint new members.

Practically, the AGM only took note of the termination of the mandate of provisional administrator of Iacobus-Doru Marius on May 25 and rejected the following two items on the agenda, namely the appointment of provisional administrators in the Board of Directors in accordance with the legal provisions in validity and extension of the term of office of provisional administrators.

The shareholders also unanimously approved the proposal to distribute the profit on 31.12.2023, in the amount of 401.85 million lei as follows: 321.48 million lei to the Romanian state (80%), through its representative, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, which received the amount of 295.76 million lei (net dividend), after being taxed at source with 8%, 80.37 million lei went to Fondul Proprietatea (20%), 33.16 million lei (7.43%) source of own financing, and 11.491 million lei (2.57%) - the participation of employees in the profit of 2023.

CNAB's shareholders are: the Romanian state, through MTI, with 80% of the share capital, and Fondul Proprietatea, with 20%.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Lansare carte

Ziarul BURSA

29 mai
Ediţia din 29.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Piaţa financiar-bancară”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5755
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0224
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8440
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur344.9545

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb