Contemporary art: 1,500,000 lei for purchases

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture announces the granting of the total sum of 1,500,000 lei for the completion of the heritage collections administered by the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest, the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu and the "Moldova" National Museum Complex in Iasi. The 2024 acquisitions session will take place simultaneously in the three museums, with an allocated budget of 500,000 lei each, stated the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan: "The participation and selection system is the same as in the previous sessions of the MNAC, which were proved to be an indisputable success from all points of view: clarity of the criteria and the way of drawing up the file, probity and transparency, the negotiations leading to the entry into the MNAC collections of a total number of 359 works accessible to the public through a series of exhibitions held at the museum headquarters and through partnerships with other institutions. A catalog is being published at the MNAC Publishing House. I encourage members of the artistic community from Romania and the diaspora to participate in the acquisitions session works of art 2024". The action is dedicated both to artists originating from Romania, active in the country or in the diaspora, as well as to the legal heirs of contemporary artists originating from our country who were active here or abroad, the minister emphasized: "The acquisitions will constitute an incentive for artistic production , and the procedures will focus on original, unpublished works of art, relevant to the constitution of the contemporary art canon, works belonging to both reference artists of recent history, from Romania or the diaspora, as well as works from all mediums, which meet the criteria formulated by the museum's specialists and analyzed by the jury members, and whose state of preservation and resistance over time allow storage, display, recontextualization and local and transnational mobility. The 2024 acquisitions session is under the sign of institutional consolidation through growth, diversification and capitalization policies of the collections. The museum thus contributes to the research and elaboration of the history of contemporary art in Romania, guaranteeing the beneficiary public, present and future, access to a complex set of phenomena representative of the visual culture of the 20th and 21st centuries". All the details regarding the 2024 Session are communicated on the social networks of the three museums.