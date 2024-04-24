Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Contemporary art: 1,500,000 lei for purchases

O.D.
English Section / 24 aprilie

Contemporary art: 1,500,000 lei for purchases

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture announces the granting of the total sum of 1,500,000 lei for the completion of the heritage collections administered by the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest, the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu and the "Moldova" National Museum Complex in Iasi. The 2024 acquisitions session will take place simultaneously in the three museums, with an allocated budget of 500,000 lei each, stated the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan: "The participation and selection system is the same as in the previous sessions of the MNAC, which were proved to be an indisputable success from all points of view: clarity of the criteria and the way of drawing up the file, probity and transparency, the negotiations leading to the entry into the MNAC collections of a total number of 359 works accessible to the public through a series of exhibitions held at the museum headquarters and through partnerships with other institutions. A catalog is being published at the MNAC Publishing House. I encourage members of the artistic community from Romania and the diaspora to participate in the acquisitions session works of art 2024". The action is dedicated both to artists originating from Romania, active in the country or in the diaspora, as well as to the legal heirs of contemporary artists originating from our country who were active here or abroad, the minister emphasized: "The acquisitions will constitute an incentive for artistic production , and the procedures will focus on original, unpublished works of art, relevant to the constitution of the contemporary art canon, works belonging to both reference artists of recent history, from Romania or the diaspora, as well as works from all mediums, which meet the criteria formulated by the museum's specialists and analyzed by the jury members, and whose state of preservation and resistance over time allow storage, display, recontextualization and local and transnational mobility. The 2024 acquisitions session is under the sign of institutional consolidation through growth, diversification and capitalization policies of the collections. The museum thus contributes to the research and elaboration of the history of contemporary art in Romania, guaranteeing the beneficiary public, present and future, access to a complex set of phenomena representative of the visual culture of the 20th and 21st centuries". All the details regarding the 2024 Session are communicated on the social networks of the three museums.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

24 aprilie
Ediţia din 24.04.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Apr. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9762
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6699
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1198
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7698
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur344.5697

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
edevize.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
AIESEC
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb