Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Contemporary artworks on display on the seafront

O.D.
English Section / 21 august

Photo source: revista-atelierul.ro

Photo source: revista-atelierul.ro

Versiunea în limba română

Art can find its place anywhere. The works made within the "Art (and Ecology) at the Seashore" project were exhibited on the seafront in Eforie Sud, where they will remain until the end of August. European artists Meri The Zu and Reinier Landwehr (RO|NL) have completed a new monumental mural on the outer wall of the Cinemascope projection screen in the city. "Contemporary art takes to the streets at Eforie Sud to evoke, directly from the cliff, problems that we all intuit, but which we often like to put under the "cover of conscience". We run away from them especially when we are on vacation. But our canvases and walls continue to tell their stories even on vacation, exploring acute themes at a global level", say the representatives of the creative hub Eforie Colorat, the initiators of a green culture project aimed at raising awareness of specific ecological issues tourist towns in coastal areas.

Inspired by the new development directions promoted as a priority by the European Commission, the project Art(and Ecology) at the Seashore brings together the creative energies of five artists who use art to illustrate important ecological themes for the contemporary world. The story, imagined as a series of effects of the actions of consumerist societies on the natural environment, develops as a series of critical observations, following various themes, from meditations on irresponsible lifestyles or histories from the petro-industrial sublime, to evocations from the constellation of culprits usually masked under the far too broad term of "human activity". Irina Maria Iliescu, Alina Marinescu, Adrian Preda, Andrei Turenici and Meri The Zu talk in their works about blankets and garbage that pollute the water, about irrational tourism exploitation, about irresponsible holiday practices or about species on the verge of extinction, driven out permanently or suffocated of the neighborhood with people. After the vernissage organized at the beginning of the summer at the Cinemascop summer garden, the works signed by the artists included in this project were exhibited on the Falezei street pedestrian street, where they will remain available to the public until the end of the summer. The Art(and Ecology) at the Seaside initiative is inspired by ideas of the New European Bauhaus current, which proposes a transition towards ecology, with changes at all levels, in business models, technology changes, higher environmental standards, but also behavioral changes - both in production and consumption.

Eforie Colorat is a cultural hub launched in 2021 in Eforie Sud, for the benefit of tourists and members of the local community, for artistic communities and civic dialogue groups at the national level - which have at their disposal, annually, a series of creative residencies at the Black Sea. Initiated by the Visual Arts Forum, in partnership with the Czech Center and the Eforie City Hall, the Eforie Colorat program aims to promote a set of best practices for the development of areas with limited access to culture, raising the level of education and awareness in environmental issues and revitalizing the spaces of community meeting on the shores of the Black Sea. The Artă la Mal project supports research and artistic production interested in themes related to the environment and community, stimulating significant cultural interventions, which contribute to a deep understanding of the links between culture, art and the environment.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

21 august
Ediţia din 21.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4922
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2248
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8431
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur364.3531

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb