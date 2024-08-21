Contemporary artworks on display on the seafront

Versiunea în limba română

Art can find its place anywhere. The works made within the "Art (and Ecology) at the Seashore" project were exhibited on the seafront in Eforie Sud, where they will remain until the end of August. European artists Meri The Zu and Reinier Landwehr (RO|NL) have completed a new monumental mural on the outer wall of the Cinemascope projection screen in the city. "Contemporary art takes to the streets at Eforie Sud to evoke, directly from the cliff, problems that we all intuit, but which we often like to put under the "cover of conscience". We run away from them especially when we are on vacation. But our canvases and walls continue to tell their stories even on vacation, exploring acute themes at a global level", say the representatives of the creative hub Eforie Colorat, the initiators of a green culture project aimed at raising awareness of specific ecological issues tourist towns in coastal areas.

Inspired by the new development directions promoted as a priority by the European Commission, the project Art(and Ecology) at the Seashore brings together the creative energies of five artists who use art to illustrate important ecological themes for the contemporary world. The story, imagined as a series of effects of the actions of consumerist societies on the natural environment, develops as a series of critical observations, following various themes, from meditations on irresponsible lifestyles or histories from the petro-industrial sublime, to evocations from the constellation of culprits usually masked under the far too broad term of "human activity". Irina Maria Iliescu, Alina Marinescu, Adrian Preda, Andrei Turenici and Meri The Zu talk in their works about blankets and garbage that pollute the water, about irrational tourism exploitation, about irresponsible holiday practices or about species on the verge of extinction, driven out permanently or suffocated of the neighborhood with people. After the vernissage organized at the beginning of the summer at the Cinemascop summer garden, the works signed by the artists included in this project were exhibited on the Falezei street pedestrian street, where they will remain available to the public until the end of the summer. The Art(and Ecology) at the Seaside initiative is inspired by ideas of the New European Bauhaus current, which proposes a transition towards ecology, with changes at all levels, in business models, technology changes, higher environmental standards, but also behavioral changes - both in production and consumption.

Eforie Colorat is a cultural hub launched in 2021 in Eforie Sud, for the benefit of tourists and members of the local community, for artistic communities and civic dialogue groups at the national level - which have at their disposal, annually, a series of creative residencies at the Black Sea. Initiated by the Visual Arts Forum, in partnership with the Czech Center and the Eforie City Hall, the Eforie Colorat program aims to promote a set of best practices for the development of areas with limited access to culture, raising the level of education and awareness in environmental issues and revitalizing the spaces of community meeting on the shores of the Black Sea. The Artă la Mal project supports research and artistic production interested in themes related to the environment and community, stimulating significant cultural interventions, which contribute to a deep understanding of the links between culture, art and the environment.