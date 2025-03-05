Controversy over EU rules on online content moderation

Versiunea în limba română

The European Union's rules on social media moderation are being criticized by US officials who say they could unduly restrict freedom of expression. Brendan Carr, chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the Digital Services Act (DSA) is incompatible with the US tradition of free speech and could amount to censorship.

• The EU and the DSA's goals

The DSA, which came into force a year ago, aims to create a safer and fairer online environment by imposing stricter rules on technology platforms to combat illegal content. These include measures against hate speech and material promoting the abuse of minors. Violations of these rules can attract significant fines, and companies such as Meta and X (formerly Twitter) are already being investigated for DSA compliance. A European Commission spokesman rejected the censorship allegations, saying the legislation includes important safeguards to protect freedom of expression. "Allegations of censorship regarding the DSA are completely unfounded," he said.

• Concerns about the impact on US companies

Brendan Carr argues that the DSA imposes rules that particularly affect US technology companies and could limit their commitments to diversity of opinion. He also stressed that the implementation of the DSA raises technical and economic questions, in particular regarding the possibility of different rules for European and US users. The US administration has signed a memorandum warning that it will closely monitor EU legislation, including the DSA and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), to assess the impact on US companies. Last month, Carr wrote a letter to US technology companies asking them to explain how they intend to comply with both the DSA and US principles on freedom of expression.

• EU-US divergences on digital regulation

The divergences between the EU and the US on internet regulation are not new. The EU has previously adopted strict measures on personal data protection (GDPR) and combating digital monopolies (DMA), while the US has favored a more relaxed approach to regulating online platforms. The dispute over the DSA reflects the fundamental differences between the two jurisdictions on the balance between user protection and freedom of expression. In the context of these controversies, discussions between European and American officials are expected to continue as the DSA is implemented and evaluated in practice. The long-term impact on social media platforms and users remains to be seen, but the topic will remain an important item on the agenda of transatlantic relations.