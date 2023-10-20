Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
CORRESPONDENCE FROM MOROCCOLocal tourist guide: "We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 20 octombrie

Local tourist guide: "We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people"

The Israeli diplomatic mission in Rabat was evacuated; the conflict has no visible impact on the lives of Moroccans

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated, on Wednesday, the staff of the diplomatic mission in Rabat, following the protests in the city in support of the Palestinians that arose against the background of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Moroccan media. However, in cities such as Fes and Casablanca, which we are visiting these days as part of an infotrip organized by Christian Tour, everything seems to proceed normally, the conflict currently not having any visible impact on people's lives.

One of the local guides accompanying us explained: "What is happening is a problem because the Palestinian people are on our border, so we are in solidarity with them. But not only now, since this situation appeared, but for many years, the majority of Moroccans are against Israel's occupation of Palestine. It is not something new, but now we have the opportunity to show the world that we do not agree. Moroccans are not directly affected by this conflict, but indirectly yes, because we and they are Muslims".

Meanwhile, in Morocco, life goes on as before, tourists spend their holidays enjoying the history and architecture of the region, hoteliers welcome their customers without fear, people walk the streets without fearing to look around them, enter in cafes, shopping, walking. The streets of the cities we visited are colorful and full of life and everything goes normally, without any pressure and without feeling any danger.

