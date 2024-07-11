Versiunea în limba română

Summer schools are increasingly popular with young people. The Cotroceni National Museum organizes, between July 23 and August 14, the fifth edition of the Cotroceni Summer School, a non-formal education project aimed at children between the ages of 8 and 15. During the four weeks, children are invited to participate in creative heritage education workshops, which will give them the opportunity to discover the tangible and intangible heritage of the Cotroceni National Museum, while developing their communication and interaction skills, the spirit artistic and creativity, according to a press release of the organizers. The specialists of the Cotroceni National Museum will present them with a job specific to the museum: researcher, guide, curator or restorer. Each module will have two trainers and a maximum number of 20 participants (the minimum number is six people).

Participation in the workshops is free of charge and is done by filling in the registration form available on the website of the Cotroceni National Museum, in the section Cultural projects/Educational projects/Cotroceni Summer School V. Holiday activities in big cities are a less expensive alternative to camps .