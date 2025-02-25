Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Critical Thinking Workshop for Students

O.D.
Miscellanea / 25 februarie

Critical Thinking Workshop for Students

Versiunea în limba română

The "Babeş-Bolyai' University of Cluj-Napoca announces the organization of a new "Critical Thinking Workshop", held from March 3 to April 14, 2025, under the title "Great Writers of the Great War War. Between Two Worlds". The event will take place at the Alexandru Duma Museum and is open to students interested in the impact of the First World War on literature. The workshop includes debates, lectures, educational games and interactive sessions, offering participants the opportunity to develop their critical thinking and argumentation skills. The summer program will take place between July 15 and 25, 2025, with daily sessions from Tuesday to Friday. Participants will have the opportunity to (re)discover writers influenced by the Great War and analyze its impact on their works. During the workshop, the focus will shift from the authors' biographies to writings inspired by the war and the cultural aspects of the era. At least one session in each series of workshops will include a surprise guest, proposed by the organizers or museum volunteers, offering participants a unique experience. The workshop is aimed at high school students, but interested middle school students are also accepted. Students can participate both as beneficiaries and as volunteers or practitioners. They can contribute by promoting in schools, assisting in workshops or moderating thematic sessions.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice and develop a series of essential skills such as critical thinking, argumentation and persuasion, sociability, creativity and many others. The program includes discovery activities, debates, reading, lectures, competitions, games, film, music, painting, historical reconstruction and other activities in which registered people will be able to participate together with the organizers. The workshop is primarily aimed at high school students, but middle school students interested in this topic can also register.

According to UBB: "For students, the workshop is a unique opportunity for volunteering or internship and is open to all those interested, regardless of specialization. Among the activities you can carry out for the workshop are: promotion in schools, assistance in meetings with students and, especially, moderating a meeting on a topic of your choice, which establishes creative connections between your own field of specialization and the subject of World War I. The summer workshop coincides with the period provided for student internships and represents an unusual opportunity to practice the skills acquired at university level, especially pedagogical, research and communication skills."

Registration is open throughout the academic year, within the limit of available places.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din Miscellanea

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 februarie
Ediţia din 25.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7511
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2851
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0054
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.4343

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video

ENGLISH SECTION

more articles

solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb