Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Digitization, "an unknown" for many civil servants

O.D.
English Section / 17 mai

Digitization, "an unknown" for many civil servants

Versiunea în limba română

Digitization represents a challenge for public institutions. Most of them do not have a digital infrastructure to make both the work of employees and the relationship with taxpayers more efficient, and 50% of civil servants do not know what and how many online services the institution they belong to offers, even though they work at their current workplace for over ten years, shows a study carried out by the APSAP Training Center. According to the cited source, eight out of ten public sector employees did not have the opportunity to work remotely or work at home in the last two years, due to the lack of an adequate digital infrastructure (communication system, reporting system, monitoring system of the activity etc.). Specialized research reveals that women employed in the public sector, unlike men, increase their income from other independent activities outside the workplace, while 20% of respondents are not familiar with the digital services offered by the institution where they work . Also, almost half of those who do not know the number of digital services offered by the institution they belong to (475 people) have more than ten years of experience at their current workplace, and 15% do not know if their employer is present on online social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). Regarding the degree of satisfaction of the respondents, although the digital infrastructure is deficient in public institutions, 80% of all those surveyed stated that they are satisfied with their current workplace. According to the study:

"In the framework of research carried out at the European level, Romania often occupies the last positions in terms of the degree of digitization and the opportunities to work remotely or work at home. However, Romania adopted Law No. 81 as early as March 30, 2018 regarding the regulation of remote work, where in art. 2, letter a, telework is defined as the form of work organization through which the employee, on a regular basis, fulfills the duties specific to the position, occupation or profession he holds , in a place other than the workplace organized by the employer, at least one day a month, using information and communication technology". According to data provided by Eurostat in 2020, since the pandemic period, Finland has been and remains a European leader in facilitating remote work, and in this context over 25% of employees in this country have opted for this form of work. In contrast, Romania ranked last in this ranking, with 2.5% of employees working in this way. In March 2024, the APSAP Training Center organized a series of free training sessions, accessible online, intended for staff from the Romanian public administration, with the aim of updating their knowledge and keeping them up to date with the new legislative regulations in 11 relevant fields. The APSAP study was carried out on a sample of 5,166 people, employed at public institutions, who completed a questionnaire consisting of 29 questions, based on some significant conclusions.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

17 mai
Ediţia din 17.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5772
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0733
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7994
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.0005

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb