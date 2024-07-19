Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Education: 45% increase in open-ended positions

O.D.
English Section / 19 iulie

Photo source: facebook / Ligia Deca

Photo source: facebook / Ligia Deca

Versiunea în limba română

Domestic education is in full adjustment period. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, stated that, at the national level, the number of positions put out to competition for employment for an indefinite period (tenureable) has increased by 45% compared to last year. According to the minister: "Compared to last year, at the national level, this year the number of positions put out to competition for employment for an indefinite period increased by 45%. The increase is also due to the fact that, following the feedback received last year, a important change in the competition methodology: the possibility, from this year, to be put out to competition by schools for open positions for an indefinite period consisting of at least half-time teaching. This change, greater transparency of the councils of administration at the school level in terms of competitive positions, salary increases and the creation of better conditions in schools, through consistent investments through the PNRR, will increase the attractiveness for this essential profession, so that they want to enter the system the best of our graduates". More than 37,500 candidates, of which more than 6,800 graduates of pedagogical high school, post-high school, university bachelor's, master's degree or teaching staff training departments from the current promotion, registered for the competition. national for the occupation of teaching positions/chairs in pre-university education units. For employment for an indefinite period (tenure), candidates must obtain a minimum grade of 7 (seven) in both the written test and the practical test/special classroom inspection in the job profile. For fixed-term employment (replacement), candidates must obtain a minimum grade of 5 (five) in both the written test and the practical test/special inspection in the job profile.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, declared at the end of a visit she made to Vâlcea county, that in order to reduce the school dropout rate, all available resources need to be invested. Deca signed the financing contracts within the National Program for the Reduction of School Dropouts (PNRAS) for nine schools in the county, so that the number of secondary education units in Valcan that receive financing through the PNRR to reduce the risk of students leaving school early has reached 50. Minister Ligia Deca declared: "In order to reduce the school dropout rate, we must invest all the resources we have at our disposal and constantly learn from previous experiences. Today, I am visiting Vâlcea, where we signed nine contracts of financing for nine schools in the county, in order to reduce school dropouts. So far, 50 educational units in Vâlcea are financed by PNRR to encourage their students to come to school. Among other things, all these financing contracts materialize in activities remedial activities, extracurricular activities, such as trips or camps, activities for the design of spaces with a didactic role, as well as equipping them with modern IT equipment. Equally important is that through this funding, hot meals can be provided for students or didactic materials and supplies". The nine new schools in Vâlcea that will benefit from funds to reduce school dropouts are Runcu Secondary School, Titesti Secondary School, Secondary School Titesti Mitrofani, "Bartolomeu Valeriu" Glăvile High School, Mădulari High School, Creţeni High School, Goleşti High School, "Ioan Didicescu" Voiceşti High School and Milcoiu High School, according to representatives of the Vâlcea County School Inspectorate.

