Education: 45% increase in open-ended positions

Domestic education is in full adjustment period. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, stated that, at the national level, the number of positions put out to competition for employment for an indefinite period (tenureable) has increased by 45% compared to last year. According to the minister: "Compared to last year, at the national level, this year the number of positions put out to competition for employment for an indefinite period increased by 45%. The increase is also due to the fact that, following the feedback received last year, a important change in the competition methodology: the possibility, from this year, to be put out to competition by schools for open positions for an indefinite period consisting of at least half-time teaching. This change, greater transparency of the councils of administration at the school level in terms of competitive positions, salary increases and the creation of better conditions in schools, through consistent investments through the PNRR, will increase the attractiveness for this essential profession, so that they want to enter the system the best of our graduates". More than 37,500 candidates, of which more than 6,800 graduates of pedagogical high school, post-high school, university bachelor's, master's degree or teaching staff training departments from the current promotion, registered for the competition. national for the occupation of teaching positions/chairs in pre-university education units. For employment for an indefinite period (tenure), candidates must obtain a minimum grade of 7 (seven) in both the written test and the practical test/special classroom inspection in the job profile. For fixed-term employment (replacement), candidates must obtain a minimum grade of 5 (five) in both the written test and the practical test/special inspection in the job profile.