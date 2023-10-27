Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Education: Mr. Goe, the modern version, a scholarship for a 2

O.D.
English Section / 27 octombrie

Education: Mr. Goe, the modern version, a scholarship for a 2

Versiunea în limba română

Education often manages to surprise more than those involved in the learning process would like. Absurd situations are not uncommon and demonstrate the significant problems within the system. It's no small matter that a student who has achieved a grade of 2 receives a reward for their "academic performance" in the form of money from the state. A modern-day "Mr. Goe" example comes from Botoşani. Dozens of ninth-grade students in the Botoşani county, either those who didn't achieve a grade of 5 in the National Evaluation exam or didn't take the exam at all, are receiving merit scholarships. This announcement was made to Agerpres by the general school inspector of the County School Inspectorate (IŞJ) Botoşani, Bogdan Suruciuc. According to him, such cases have emerged starting from the current school year, following the issuance of the Minister of Education's Order 6.238 dated September 8, 2023, regarding the awarding of merit scholarships, which stipulates that 30% of the students in each class are eligible for merit scholarships. According to Suruciuc: "The hierarchy is established in descending order of the grades obtained by students in the 2022-2023 school year, with the exception of the ninth grade, where the admission grade is taken into account, namely the grades obtained by students in the National Evaluation exam. In cases where, in a class, there are not enough students admitted based on the admission grade to cover the 30% quota, the list was supplemented with students who did not take the National Evaluation exam, in descending order of the grades obtained in the fifth to eighth grades. Consequently, the possibility of awarding a merit scholarship to a student with a grade lower than 5 can only be considered for ninth-grade students. In the Botoşani county, there are classes where the 30% quota of the total student population was achieved by including those who did not take the National Evaluation exam." He admitted that among the ninth-grade students receiving merit scholarships, there are those who achieved a grade of 2 or did not take the National Evaluation exam. It would be interesting to find out how these students managed to pass or how they ended up in the ninth grade! Additionally, the head of IŞJ acknowledges that the Order regarding the award of merit scholarships disadvantages students in high-performing colleges, where students with a grade of 9.40 did not receive merit scholarships. The amount of the merit scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year is 450 lei per month. Unfortunately, this is a new example of wasted money!

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 octombrie
Ediţia din 27.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
Apanova
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9681
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7033
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2266
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7085
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.3958

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb