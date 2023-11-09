Elena Lasconi, above the USR's leader in the electorate's preferences for presidential candidates

Versiunea în limba română

Former journalist Elena Lasconi, current mayor of Câmpulung Muscel municipality, Argeş county, has almost double the percentage of Cătălin Drula, USR president, in the recent survey carried out by Inscop, at the request of News.ro, regarding the potential candidates for the presidential elections of next year. Elena Lasconi is credited with almost 10% of the voting intentions of those who declare that they are going to vote, compared to Cătălin Drula, who in the previous survey carried out by Inscop had a score of 5.4%, the cited source shows.

Compared to those who expressed their preference for a candidate from the list, regardless of whether they declare that they will vote for sure or not (84.7% of the total sample), 27.7% of voters would vote for Mircea Geoană (independent), 21.8% for Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL) and 18.9% for George Simion (AUR). 12.1% of voters would opt for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 10.5% for Diana Şoşoacă (SOS Romania). Dacian Cioloş (REPER) would be chosen by 4.3% of voters, and Kelemen Hunor (UDMR) by 3.1%, while 1.6% of respondents say they would vote for another candidate.

Reporting the survey results to those who expressed a preference for a candidate from the list (undecideds and non-responses were not taken into account) and will certainly vote (54.3% of the total sample), shows that 27.2% of voters would vote for Mircea Geoană (independent), 24.2% for Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL) and 18.6% for George Simion (AUR). 9.9% of voters would opt for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 8.9% for Diana Şoşoacă (SOS Romania). Dacian Cioloş (REPER) would have been chosen by 5.3% of the respondents, and Kelemen Hunor (UDMR) by 3.4%. 2.5% say they would vote for another candidate.

Asked what they think about the possibility of a woman becoming the president of Romania, 79% of respondents think it is a good idea and would vote for it, while 17.5% think it is a bad idea and would not vote for it sense. 3.5% of those surveyed did not answer this question.

The opinion poll was conducted by Inscop Research between October 23 and November 2, using the CATI method (telephone interviews), i.e. before the outbreak of the scandal in the USR regarding the vote given by Elena Lasconi in the referendum for the traditional family. We remind you that following the disclosure of her pro-traditional family option, Elena Lasconi was forced by the USR leadership to give up her eligible position on the respective political formation's list of candidates for the European Parliament, being harshly criticized by Clotilde Armand - the mayor of Sector 1 Bucharest -, but also by his own daughter.

From that survey, we also note that 52% of PSD voters would vote for Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL) for the position of president of Romania, while a third (33.5%) would opt for Mircea Geoană ( independent). George Simion (AUR) would have been voted by only 5.6% of PSD voters. The rest of the potential candidates listed would each get less than 2% of the Social Democratic electorate's vote.

As for PNL voters, 34.8% of them would choose Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL), 24.1% Mircea Geoană (independent), and 17.9% Elena Lasconi (USR) . Less than 5% of PNL voters would opt for George Simion (AUR), Diana Şoşoacă (SOS Romania), Dacian Cioloş (REPER) or Kelemen Hunor (UDMR).

At AUR, the majority option is clear. 67.2% of the voters of that political formation want George Simion as president of the country, 13.9% vote for Diana Şoşoacă (SOS), and 9% go for the candidacy of Mircea Geoană (independent). Less than 5% of AUR voters would opt for Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL), Elena Lasconi (USR), Dacian Cioloş (REPER) or Kelemen Hunor (UDMR).

As for USR voters, 32.9% would prefer Elena Lasconi, 24.7% Dacian Cioloş (REPER), and 22.4% Mircea Geoană (independent). The rest of the potential candidates listed would each get less than 5% of the USR electorate's vote.

65% of respondents think it is a good idea for a politically independent personality to become the president of Romania and would vote for it, while 28.4% think it is a bad idea and would not vote for it, and 6.6% did not answer this question.

Inscop conducted the survey on 1,100 people, representative of the significant socio-demographic categories (sex, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum permissible error of the data is ± 3 % at a confidence level of 95 %.