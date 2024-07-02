Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Emmanuel Macron, under siege by far-right parties

George Marinescu
English Section / 2 iulie

Photo source: facebook / Emmanuel Macron

Photo source: facebook / Emmanuel Macron

Versiunea în limba română

President Emmanuel Macron's power is being shaken from its foundations after Rassemblement National and Les Republicains obtained 33.15% of the votes cast, i.e. more than 10 million votes, in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France, according to the daily Le Figaro.

The quoted source shows that, according to the definitive official data, 39 MPs supported by the extremist party were elected in the first round, including Marine Le Pen. The New Popular Front (NFP), which resulted from the union of the left with the extreme left, obtained 27.99% of the votes, that is, almost 9 million votes. 32 deputies supported by the NFP were elected in the first round, including Olivier Faure, first secretary of the Socialist Party, Emmanuel Gregoire, a close associate of the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, as well as Sophia Chikirou, the partner of Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader extreme left.

The party founded by Emmanuel Macron, Ensemble, and its ally, Horizons, obtained only 20.04% of the vote, i.e. almost 7 million votes, ranking only third in the first of the parliamentary elections. Only two deputies were elected in the first round: Pierre Cazeneuve in Hauts-de-Seine and Mikaele Seo in Wallis and Futuna.

Turnout was 66.71% of registered voters, 20% more than in the previous election in 2022. It is an unprecedented level since a similar gesture of dissolving the Assembly in 1997 by then-President Jacques Chirac. This level of participation is close to the figures recorded in the 1980s, between 65% and 70% - with the exception of 1986, when voting took place under the proportional representation system with only a first round.

The second round of voting is scheduled for next Sunday, July 7, and the current week will be marked by negotiations on whether or not to maintain a candidate against the Nouveau Front Populaire or the Rassemblement National in the 306 cases of second-round elections where they are involve three candidates. There are also some cases in which four candidates enter the second round, which has not been seen for 50 years, notes the French press. To qualify for the runoff, candidates must place in the top two or have the votes of at least 12.5% of registered voters. The higher the turnout, the higher the number of qualified candidates. Candidates who decide to withdraw - which would favor one or another of the other competitors - must announce this by 18.00 today.

BFM TV shows that it is hard to believe that Emmanuel Macron's formation will come to an agreement with the left parties, and especially with the extreme left, for a pact in the second round of parliamentarians through which there will be After the elections on June 30, 39 deputies of the National Rally have already been elected in the first round and 297 candidates came first, compared to 155 for the New Popular Front (NFP) and 62 for the presidential camp.

To have a majority in the National Assembly, Rassemblement National needs 289 deputies, but it is hard to believe that it will get so many seats after the second round of voting, given that following the June 30 elections in several cities French left-wing parties organized several rallies calling for unity in order to block the access to government of the formation led by Marine Le Pen. The cited source states that the leaders of the left-wing parties and those of the Ensemble presidential formation requested the candidates in third place to withdraw from the race in order to increase the chances of the election of those in second place, to the detriment of the far-right candidates. Among these leaders is French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal who said: "In several hundred constituencies, our candidates will be present in the second round and will be the best choice to prevent the Rassemblement National from having an absolute majority. In other constituencies, we will withdraw our candidates in the third position, in order not to allow those from Rassemblement National to win in the second round".

Following this statement, several ministers in third place after the first round announced their withdrawal. This is the case, for example, of Marie Guevenoux, the Minister of Overseas Territories, who obtained only 27.11% of the vote, coming in behind United Left representative Julie Ozenne (37.6%) and Rassemblement National representative Paul -Henri Merrien (29.96%).

Marie Guevenoux wrote on the X network: "Tonight, without any prospect of victory, I have decided not to maintain my candidacy."

Following Sunday's election, President Emmanuel Macron said: "In front of the Rassemblement National, the time has come for us to have a union of the democratic and republican parties in the second round."

That is why, yesterday, the leaders of the left-wing formations and those of the presidential party had several discussions to decide what they will do in the second round of parliamentarians to block the extreme right led by Marine Le Pen.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

02 iulie
Ediţia din 02.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6263
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1349
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8622
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.1836

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb