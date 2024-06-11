Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Erste raises the price target for the MedLife share to 6.06 lei, 17% above yesterday's market quote

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 11 iunie

Erste raises the price target for the MedLife share to 6.06 lei, 17% above yesterday's market quote

Versiunea în limba română

Analysts changed the recommendation from "Hold" to "Accumulate", for the shares of the healthcare provider

"Romania has promising growth, both in terms of GDP and purchasing power, and quality healthcare is still far from ubiquitous," the Erste report states

Erste Group raised the price target for the MedLife (M) share to 6.06 lei, compared to 4.19 lei indicated in April, and changed the recommendation from "Hold" to "Accumulate" for the shares of the private provider of medical services , according to the latest analysis report signed by Caius Râpanu, which was published on the BVB Research Hub website.

The new target is about 17% above MedLife's share price yesterday, from the first part of the trading session, of 5.15 lei. According to the report, the increase in the price target and the modification of the recommendation is based on the results above expectations reported by the medical service provider in the first three months of the year and the fact that the expectations of the Erste team regarding the evolution of the business engines were validated by the management regarding the increase in tariffs and of the main cost elements.

In addition, Erste reassessed the amount of capital expenditure (CAPEX) required to run MedLife's business, impacting the discounted future cash flow (DCF) method used in valuing the shares, according to the report. "After discussions with the management, I understood that - for existing businesses - the amount of CAPEX related to maintenance is somewhere around 25 million lei per year. However, we increased this amount to 30 million lei per year," the document states.

In Erste's view, the core elements behind the company's growth model are:

-Romania has promising growth, both in terms of GDP and purchasing power, and quality healthcare is still far from ubiquitous;

-despite the emergence of a few big players, there is still room for consolidation;

-at this stage of market development mergers and acquisitions are probably the most appropriate way to grow the footprint;

-strategic - in the long run - the cost of funding for expansion may be less than the potential strategic cost of losing the race in terms of size.

"We fully agree with the strategy (n.r. of MedLife); we are also encouraged by the positive aspects regarding the evolution of margins during the first quarter of 2024 and, in particular, the positive evolution of the average tariff, in annual dynamics. This shows that - despite the competition - the company's superior service is worth a premium, and the market recognizes this reality. We continue to monitor the group's ability to integrate and streamline the multitude of businesses it has acquired," the report said.

For the first three months of the year, the MedLife Group reported a turnover of 646.6 million lei, up 22% compared to the first quarter of last year, while the net profit was 13.1 million lei , increasing by 55.5%. On an individual level, the medical service provider reported a net profit of 4.1 million lei, compared to a loss of 3.8 million lei, in the first three months of last year.

For this year, Erste estimates that the MedLife Group will have net sales of almost 2.59 billion lei, 17% above those in 2023 and a net profit of 19.7 million lei, compared to a loss of 4.2 million lei last year.

MedLife is one of the favorites of Pillar II - at the end of April, all seven mandatory private pension funds had shares in the medical service provider, controlling, together, 37.4% of the company, according to the site desprepensiiprivate.ro.

At the end of 2023, the Marcu family owned almost 40% of the medical services provider, but also sold shares during the year, according to reports from the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

11 iunie
Ediţia din 11.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6302
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1621
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8813
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur341.8121

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb