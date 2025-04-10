Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Euro200: financial support continues for young people who want to buy a computer

O.D.
English Section / 10 aprilie

Euro200: financial support continues for young people who want to buy a computer

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education has officially announced that the Euro200 Program, a government initiative through which students can receive financial aid to purchase a computer, will continue in 2025. The value of this support remains at the lei equivalent of 200 euros, and the main goal is to support young people's access to technology, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Who are the beneficiaries?

The program is aimed at students in accredited state or private education, up to the age of 26. To be eligible, they must prove that they come from families where the gross monthly income per family member does not exceed 500 lei. This is an important update compared to previous years, when the threshold was only 250 lei, a change made based on the consumer price index, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

Program calendar

The registration process begins on May 16, 2025, when candidates can begin submitting files that include the application and supporting documents. Subsequently, social surveys will take place, designed to verify the eligibility of families. The provisional list of beneficiaries will be displayed on June 27 at educational institutions, and those dissatisfied with the results will be able to file appeals. Following their resolution, the final list of those who will receive financial aid will be published on July 25.

Equipment that can be purchased

The support offered through the Euro200 Program is intended for the purchase of high-performance IT equipment, and the ministry has established a minimum recommended configuration for the devices that can be purchased with this money. For desktops, the configuration must include a processor with at least 3.0 GHz, a hard disk of at least 500 GB or SSD of 240 GB, 8 GB of DDR3 or DDR4 RAM, a monitor with a diagonal of at least 18.5 inches and Full HD resolution, as well as peripherals such as a keyboard, optical mouse and webcam. For those who choose laptops, notebooks or ultrabooks, the requirements include a processor with at least two cores, 8 GB of RAM, 500 GB HDD or 240 GB SSD, a screen of at least 14 inches, a resolution of at least 1366 x 768 and an integrated webcam.

Running since 2004, the Euro200 program was created to encourage the use of technology among young people, reducing social inequalities and facilitating the development of digital skills. Law no. 269/2004, which is its basis, emphasizes the importance of this type of support in the context of the evolution of education and digitalization. In 2023, the Government updated the methodological norms of the program, precisely to adapt it to current economic realities. By adjusting the income threshold, more young people can benefit from the opportunity to have their own computer, essential for learning, work and personal development. The Euro200 program remains an essential tool for digital inclusion, in a period when access to technology can make the difference between success and isolation. By continuing this support in 2025, the Ministry of Education reconfirms its commitment to supporting young people who want to learn, create and prepare for an increasingly digitalized world.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 aprilie
Ediţia din 10.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9775
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5115
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3594
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7821
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.8413

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb