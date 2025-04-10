Euro200: financial support continues for young people who want to buy a computer

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education has officially announced that the Euro200 Program, a government initiative through which students can receive financial aid to purchase a computer, will continue in 2025. The value of this support remains at the lei equivalent of 200 euros, and the main goal is to support young people's access to technology, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

• Who are the beneficiaries?

The program is aimed at students in accredited state or private education, up to the age of 26. To be eligible, they must prove that they come from families where the gross monthly income per family member does not exceed 500 lei. This is an important update compared to previous years, when the threshold was only 250 lei, a change made based on the consumer price index, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

• Program calendar

The registration process begins on May 16, 2025, when candidates can begin submitting files that include the application and supporting documents. Subsequently, social surveys will take place, designed to verify the eligibility of families. The provisional list of beneficiaries will be displayed on June 27 at educational institutions, and those dissatisfied with the results will be able to file appeals. Following their resolution, the final list of those who will receive financial aid will be published on July 25.

• Equipment that can be purchased

The support offered through the Euro200 Program is intended for the purchase of high-performance IT equipment, and the ministry has established a minimum recommended configuration for the devices that can be purchased with this money. For desktops, the configuration must include a processor with at least 3.0 GHz, a hard disk of at least 500 GB or SSD of 240 GB, 8 GB of DDR3 or DDR4 RAM, a monitor with a diagonal of at least 18.5 inches and Full HD resolution, as well as peripherals such as a keyboard, optical mouse and webcam. For those who choose laptops, notebooks or ultrabooks, the requirements include a processor with at least two cores, 8 GB of RAM, 500 GB HDD or 240 GB SSD, a screen of at least 14 inches, a resolution of at least 1366 x 768 and an integrated webcam.

Running since 2004, the Euro200 program was created to encourage the use of technology among young people, reducing social inequalities and facilitating the development of digital skills. Law no. 269/2004, which is its basis, emphasizes the importance of this type of support in the context of the evolution of education and digitalization. In 2023, the Government updated the methodological norms of the program, precisely to adapt it to current economic realities. By adjusting the income threshold, more young people can benefit from the opportunity to have their own computer, essential for learning, work and personal development. The Euro200 program remains an essential tool for digital inclusion, in a period when access to technology can make the difference between success and isolation. By continuing this support in 2025, the Ministry of Education reconfirms its commitment to supporting young people who want to learn, create and prepare for an increasingly digitalized world.