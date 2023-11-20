Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

European directive: The crime of ecocide, punishable by 10 years in prison and 5% of the turnover

George Marinescu
English Section / 20 noiembrie

European directive: The crime of ecocide, punishable by 10 years in prison and 5% of the turnover

Versiunea în limba română

Pollution of a river by a company, pollution that would have serious consequences - for example, intoxication of several people or even the death of some of them - will be punished with a maximum of 10 years in prison for the individual responsible and a fine of a maximum of 5% of the global turnover of that company, if the agreement concluded at the end of last week between the European Parliament and the EU Council on a new environmental directive will be adopted by MEPs, Euractiv announces.

Virginijus Sinkevièius, the European Commissioner for the Environment, said, according to the quoted source: "For too long criminals have profited from weak sanctions and lack of enforcement. Through this consolidated law, the EU is intensifying its action".

The agreement concluded last week is to be voted on by the European Parliament in the February 2024 session, after which the EU member states will proceed to implement the new European directive.

Antonius Manders, EPP MEP, the European Parliament's chief negotiator on the directive said: "If you pollute, you will pay for your crimes. Combating pollution, which is often cross-border, requires harmonized, dissuasive and effective sanctions to prevent new environmental crimes at European Union level".

The new rules could lead to a 10-year prison sentence for individuals or company representatives who commit "environmental crimes" that result in the death of victims. The fines could also be much more painful. In addition to losing operating licenses and public subsidies, companies that have committed a serious environmental crime could be fined up to 5% of their global turnover.

However, the text of the agreement is permissive, as member states will be able to choose a penalty rate between 3% and 5% and will be able to opt for fixed fines between 24 million euros and 40 million euros.

We show that initially the members of the environmental committee of the European Parliament had requested a fine of 10% of the global turnover for the companies guilty of ecocide.

Although the sanctions will not be fully harmonized at the level of the 27 member states, what constitutes the crime of ecocide will be uniquely defined, according to the future European directive. For example, the new offenses covered by the directive will include the trading of products related to deforestation, marine pollution and illegal water abstraction.

At the same time, the definition of "qualified" crimes - those that do not directly lead to the death of the victim, but are punishable by up to eight years in prison - will include ecocide.

We note that the crimes considered as ecocide do not include those related to illegal fishing, which has attracted the displeasure of environmental protection organizations, which nevertheless consider the future European directive to be a step forward.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

20 noiembrie
Ediţia din 20.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9711
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5751
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1573
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6865
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.9384

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb