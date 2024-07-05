Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
European funding for cyber security, capabilities and digital technologies

I.Ghe.
English Section / 5 iulie

Versiunea în limba română

The European Commission yesterday launched calls worth more than 210 million euros under the Digital Europe Program for proposals to strengthen cyber security and digital capabilities across the EU.

In terms of cyber security, euro35 million will be dedicated to projects to protect large industrial facilities and critical infrastructure. In addition, euro12.8 million will be invested to continue establishing, supporting and expanding national and cross-border cyber security operations centres. 35 million euros will be dedicated to the implementation of cutting-edge cyber security technologies and tools. euro20 million will be used to support Member States to implement European cybersecurity legislation and national cybersecurity strategies. The application deadline for all cybersecurity-related funding is January 21, 2025.

Regarding digital skills capabilities, euro55 million will be invested in advanced digital skills, for the design and implementation of higher education programs in key areas of digital technologies. To help Member States achieve the objectives of the Digital Decade, euro25 million will be invested in activities to facilitate the implementation of various multinational projects through consortia for a European digital infrastructure. In addition, euro20 million will be allocated to the further development of digital versions aimed at local communities, and euro8 million will be invested in European digital media observatories to fund the work of independent regional hubs for analyzing and combating disinformation in this domain. The application deadline for all this digital skills funding is 21 November 2024.

Additional calls will be published next year, after the adoption of the work program for a Digital Europe 2025-2027.

