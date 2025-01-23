Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

European funds: project for the training and development of professional skills

O.D.
English Section / 23 ianuarie

European funds: project for the training and development of professional skills

Versiunea în limba română

The Valahia University of Târgovişte announces the implementation of a project with European funds for the training and development of professional skills required on the labor market, with students being able to participate in workplace learning programs through internships. The project, entitled "SMART - Students motivated to become successful entrepreneurs', has a total value of 4.9 million lei, of which almost 4.2 million lei is co-financing from the European Union. According to the educational institution: "The general objective of the project aims to improve the quality, inclusiveness, effectiveness and relevance of the education and training system for the labor market, including by validating non-formal and informal learning, to support the acquisition of key skills, including entrepreneurship and digital skills, as well as by promoting the introduction of dual training systems and apprenticeship systems for students at the Valahia University of Târgovişte." The project runs until October 31, 2026 and is co-financed by the Education and Employment Program 2021 - 2027. The university also reports: "The project is of regional interest and aims to optimize the educational offer in the university environment, through the training and development of professional and transversal skills required on the labor market, with the aim of increasing the participation rate of students enrolled in an ISCED 6 level program in workplace learning programs through internships carried out within newly established/developed partnerships, which will facilitate the insertion of university graduates into the labor market." According to the cited source, the project aims to implement an integrated learning system at the higher education institution and at the workplace, with the active involvement of employers, by developing university-business partnerships and maintaining collaborative relationships to ensure the functionality of the partnerships, but also to have an updated picture of the constantly changing needs on the labor market.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

23 ianuarie
Ediţia din 23.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7609
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2692
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8894
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur422.4014

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb