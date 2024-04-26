Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Extreme heat in parts of Asia

O.D.
English Section / 26 aprilie

Extreme heat in parts of Asia

Versiunea în limba română

News of excessive heat comes in waves this capricious spring. An episode of extreme heat is recorded in Thailand and the Philippines on Wednesday. Thailand is going through a new period of heatwave, the residents of the capital Bangkok being urged by the authorities to stay at home.

"Warning, the heat index has reached the level considered extremely dangerous. Please refrain from spending time outdoors," warned the municipality (BMA) on Facebook. The maximum level of health risk is reached in Bangkok when the perceived temperature, calculated according to an index that takes into account, in addition to temperature, wind and humidity, exceeds 52 degrees Celsius. April is considered the hottest month in this country, but in 2024 the heatwave is exacerbated by the meteorological phenomenon El Nino, which causes near-record increases in the mercury in thermometers. On Tuesday, the northern province of Lampang recorded a peak heat of 44.2 degrees Celsius, just a few tenths off the record set last year in Tak (44.6 degrees Celsius), according to the TMD. In Bangkok, the metropolis with ten million inhabitants highly appreciated by tourists, the temperatures could rise even more in the coming days, the local authorities warned.

March, April and May are usually the hottest and driest months of the year in the Philippine archipelago, but even here the weather conditions are aggravated this year by the El Nino weather phenomenon, according to climatologist Ana Solis from the National Meteorological Agency. In Manila, many schools have suspended face-to-face classes in favor of distance learning. In the capital, the temperature felt was 45 degrees Celsius. The heat could intensify in the coming days, the specialist indicated, according to which this probability is 50%. About half of the Philippine provinces are officially in a state of drought, and the country is among the most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change. The year 2023 was the warmest on record worldwide. In Asia, the impact of heat waves is becoming more severe.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

26 aprilie
Ediţia din 26.04.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Apr. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0843
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8067
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.8933

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
AIESEC
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb