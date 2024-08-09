Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Financing of 110,000,000 lei for the restoration of historical monuments

O.D.
English Section / 9 august

Financing of 110,000,000 lei for the restoration of historical monuments

Versiunea în limba română

The restoration of historical monuments represents a direct support for ...public memory. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, announced the launch of a new financing subprogram for the restoration of historical monuments, the amount available being 110,000,000 lei. According to the minister: "With great joy we continue the series of funding calls, as we announced at the beginning of this year, by launching a new funding subprogram for the restoration of historical monuments, which will be implemented by the National Heritage Institute (INP), through the Stamp Historical Monuments (TMI). (...) The amount available for non-refundable financing for the V / 2024 financing session is 110,000,000 lei. Call launched on 07.08.2024, with a deadline of 09.09.2024". According to the Minister of Culture, this approach is essential for stimulating interventions dedicated to vulnerable historical monuments in Romania, for the integration of these projects in the urban fabric or the local landscape and the revitalization of local communities by enhancing the value of historical buildings: "The financing of the restoration subprogram responds directly to our priorities for 2024 - removing endangered historical monuments from danger and engaging patrimonial and local communities in protecting historical monuments". Raluca Turcan believes that through such actions the Ministry of Culture "actively contributes" to the preservation and revitalization of our cultural heritage.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 august
Ediţia din 09.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5539
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3122
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7704
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.7813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb