Fukushima, a nightmare that is difficult to disappear

O.D.
English Section / 17 februarie

Fukushima, a nightmare that is difficult to disappear

Versiunea în limba română

The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), began the dismantling of the treated water tanks at the end of last week, a key step in the plan to completely decommission the plant, which was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. This action is necessary to free up space for storing hazardous nuclear waste. According to Tepco spokesman Tatsuya Matoba, the dismantling of the tanks began after a 24-hour delay due to adverse weather conditions. "For the next stage, the recovery of nuclear waste, we need space," explained Naoki Maeshiro, head of Tepco's water tank construction and operation project.

Importance of Tank Dismantling

Tepco has preserved approximately 1.3 million tons of radioactively contaminated water used in the cooling systems of the affected reactors, storing it in over a thousand tanks. This water has been treated through the Advanced Liquid Treatment System (ALPS) to reduce the level of radioactivity, and starting in 2023, it has been gradually discharged into the Pacific Ocean. Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have assured that the discharge of the water does not pose a threat to the environment. The dismantling of the tanks will allow the construction of storage facilities for approximately 880 tons of highly hazardous radioactive waste to be extracted from the damaged reactors. This phase is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Impact of the 2011 earthquake

The Fukushima nuclear power plant was severely damaged by the tsunami generated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake on March 11, 2011. Three of the plant's six reactors were operating at the time, and the huge wave caused the cooling systems to melt, triggering the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl (1986). The process of fully decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant is extremely complex and will take several decades. In addition to the discharge of treated water and dismantling the tanks, the plan includes extracting the melted nuclear fuel from the damaged reactors and neutralizing hazardous radioactive waste.

The decommissioning operation of the Fukushima nuclear power plant represents a technological and logistical challenge of great proportions. Although the Japanese government and international regulatory organizations assure that the process is safe, there are still controversies and concerns about the long-term impact on the environment and the population.

With the completion of the dismantling of the treated water tanks and the creation of facilities for storing radioactive waste, the next stages of the decommissioning plan can be moved forward. However, the success of these operations depends on technological advances, strict compliance with safety regulations and international cooperation in managing the long-term consequences of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

17 februarie

17 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 februarie

17 februarie

17 februarie
Ediţia din 17.02.2025

