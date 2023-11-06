"Gold" tricolor at the Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Versiunea în limba română

Domestic computer science maintains its highest level, and the new generation can take pride in very good international results. The Ministry of Education reports that our country achieved 1st place at the Balkan Informatics Olympiad with a cumulative score of 1,963 out of a possible 2,400 points. According to the ministry: "Romania secures 1st place at the Balkan Informatics Olympiad with two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze, and a cumulative score of 1,963 out of 2,400 possible points."

The 30th edition of the Balkan Informatics Olympiad took place in Maribor, Slovenia. "Romania's National Team dominated the competition, ranking 1st in individual standings as well as in team rankings, both in terms of medals and cumulative scores. Among the four Romanian competitors, Mihnea Andreescu stands out, winning the competition with a perfect score. This performance represents the pinnacle of his informatics olympiad career, as Mihnea has become a university student this year and will continue his work as a coach and member of the Romanian National Teams," according to the Ministry of Education.

Romania's results were achieved by: Gold Medal: Mihnea Andreescu - graduate of the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest (1st place with a perfect score); Gold Medal: Mihai-Valeriu Voicu - student at the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest (2nd place in the rankings); Silver Medal: Luca-Mihai Ilie - student at the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest; Bronze Medal: Vlad-Alexandru Haivas - student at the "Tudor Vianu" National Computer Science College in Bucharest. Romania's team to Maribor was led by: Prof. Adrian Panaete - Vice-President of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Computer Science (SEPI) - a teacher at the "A. T. Laurian" National College in Botoşani as Team Leader, and Adrian Budău - Co-President of the "Infoarena" Society, a member of the Board of Directors of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Computer Science, as Deputy Leader. Romania was also represented at the Maribor Balkan Informatics Olympiad in the Scientific Committee by two other SEPI members: Prof. Ionel-Vasile Piţ-Rada from the "Traian" National College in Drobeta-Turnu-Severin and doctoral candidate Tamio-Vesa Nakajima from the University of Oxford.