Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA• Abonamente BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Green billionaires

Ian Deacon
English Section / 22 noiembrie

Ian Deacon

Since John D. Rockerfeller bought his fist oil business in 1863 energy has always been the industry in which to make huge fortunes. The green economy will be no different .

Six years ago, around the time the ink was drying on the Paris Agreement, a so-called green billionaire was someone who donated to environmental causes. Maybe they had a mansion with solar panels, or a hybrid or two parked in the garage.

Now, as world leaders and executives gather for urgent UN climate talks, the richest person on Earth is an actual green billionaire.

Elon Musk's vast fortune stems from a company that's revolutionized electric-powered transport and is hastening the demise of the internal combustion engine, responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions. While Musk courts outrage and embraces drama-just last weekend he polled Twitter over whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake-he's also made clear the serious wealth-building potential of green investments.

Musk is an example of the riches that are achievable over the coming decades. Lower-carbon technology is no industrial niche-it is industry. It's evident in the big-ticket commitments emerging from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where financial institutions with $130 trillion of assets have pledged to reach net-zero, and in the mammoth fortunes being created by the clean-energy transition.

The 15 billionaires on Bloomberg Green's ranking showcase the explosive growth of electric vehicles, batteries, and solar power. Not every dollar in these fortunes is derived from climate-aligned businesses whose core products reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. With Musk, his green net worth, or the portion of his fortune tied to cars and solar, is $247.9 billion-86% of his overall wealth-but it excludes his interests in other businesses such as space rockets.

Altogether, these green fortunes are worth about half a trillion dollars-more than double the market capitalization of Chevron Corp.-and an increase of 41% since February, when Bloomberg last updated the list. Much of that gain is due to Tesla, whose stock has soared on increased production, rising profits and last year's inclusion in the S&P 500 Index. That's enriched shareholders of all sizes and launched one of its biggest, Singapore-based investor, Leo KoGuan, onto the list in his own right.

The top 15 billionaires in the world

Green billionaires

source: Bloomberg Green

The combined value of the solar fortunes on the ranking has more than doubled since February.

Eighty percent of the billionaires on the list hail from China, a sign of the nation's preeminence as a manufacturing hub for clean technologies despite its leader's conspicuous absence from the COP26 summit.

Tycoons who make electric vehicles or the batteries that power them still dominate. The biggest investors in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world's biggest supplier of batteries to electric-car makers, exceeded Musk's gains in percentage terms. Still, challenges persist. Automaker Nio's Chief Executive Officer Li Bin fell six rungs and Li Auto's Li Xiang and Fan Zheng fell off completely as supply-chain snarls hampered production.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

22 noiembrie
Ediţia din 22.11.2021
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Dtlawyers
BTPay
Apanova
Electromagnetica

Curs valutar BNR

19 Noi. 2021
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9490
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3793
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian4.7253
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8794
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur262.2056

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Bursele din regiune

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

romaniansmartcity.ro
legalaccelerators.com
Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

BULETIN DE INSOLVEŢĂ

mai multe articole

Buletin de insolvenţă

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Pagini Aurii
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.rowww.dreptonline.rowww.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Mică publicitate - 0786.987.868
Mare publicitate - 0735.010.172
Loredana Dorobanţu - 0720.220.203
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2021 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.