ICR proposes three "Lucian Blaga" scholarships

O.D.
English Section / 17 ianuarie

Photo souce: Facebook/ Institutul Cultural Roman

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Cultural Institute has launched a call for applications to offer three "Lucian Blaga" scholarships to Romanian researchers this year. "We invite interested Romanian researchers to submit their application files by February 12, 2025," the ICR announced. Valued at 5,000 euros each, the "Lucian Blaga" scholarships are aimed at Romanian researchers who will be granted a grant for a three-month internship for documentation and scientific research in a cultural institution in another country relevant to the proposed research. According to the ICR, this program is dedicated to academic exchanges, targeting doctoral students and/or established researchers, who work on a topic of interest to Romanian research in direct connection with another broader topic that involves a period of research carried out in a foreign academic environment - universities, research institutes, libraries, etc. - from the country that is the subject of the research, in order to prepare doctoral or research papers to be published. The selection will be made by an independent committee of specialists, based on the application files received, which must contain, among other things, two letters of recommendation and the confirmation letter from the institution(s) where they will carry out the research internship, previously contacted by the candidates.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

