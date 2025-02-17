Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
In place of the order: USR proposes amending the new pension law to correct injustices

O.D.
English Section / 17 februarie

In place of the order: USR proposes amending the new pension law to correct injustices

The Save Romania Union announced that it proposes amending the new pension law, claiming that it seriously affects people who have worked in special or exceptional conditions. According to representatives of this party, the application of the law in its current form represents "a greater disaster" than was initially expected in Parliament.

Increasing the retirement age for employees in heavy industries

USR draws attention to the fact that the interpretation of the National Pension House leads to an indirect increase of three years in the retirement age for categories of workers such as miners, energy workers and employees in chemical plants. This change is considered by USR to be a double blow for these employees, by reducing pensions and by extending the active work period. MP Radu Miruţă stressed that "the Ciolacu government took both their money and their years", referring to the fact that the reduction in the retirement age for the period 2001-2021 is no longer valid. Also, those who worked in both work groups (group I and group II) can benefit from the cumulation of rights only if they have 35 years of work experience, a condition difficult to achieve for many workers.

Reduction in benefits

According to the USR, the new pension law reduced the benefits for those who worked under special conditions. For example, if previously a reduction of up to 13 years in the retirement age was allowed, now this has been limited to a maximum of 11 years. At the same time, employees who benefited from paid days off for professional training or other contractual rights lose that month from the calculation of special conditions. Another criticized change is the reduction in the pension score. Previously, a worker could receive a 50% bonus of pension points, but now this bonus has been reduced, significantly affecting the value of future pensions. To remedy these problems, the party has submitted a bill to Parliament, which has already been approved by the Senate, but is blocked in the Chamber of Deputies. The deadline for the report expired in October 2024, and MP Radu Miruţă is asking political leaders to put the bill to a vote. The proposal aims to recognize special and exceptional working conditions for those whose working conditions have not been normalized. This would allow for a reduction in the retirement age and a more advantageous calculation of pensions for affected workers.

