Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

International parade in Transylvania: hundreds of motorcyclists from 20 countries

O.D.
English Section / 20 august

Photo source: facebook / Wild Experience Fest

Photo source: facebook / Wild Experience Fest

Versiunea în limba română

The Association of Women Motorcyclists from Romania is organizing an international motorcycle parade, as part of the WIMA International Rally 2024 - a first in our country.

This parade will bring together over 250 women bikers from 20 countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Great Britain, Norway, Holland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine. The main purpose of the event is to increase the visibility of motorcycling among women and promote local tourism. According to the organizers: "International Rally Romania 2024 is an event that highlights the joy of motorcycling and the beauty of the communities that are created around this passion. By participating in this event, women motorcyclists, who came to Romania in impressive numbers, will spend several days during which they will take part in activities carefully prepared by the organizers and the community of women motorcyclists in Romania, thus contributing to the number of tourists impressed by the beauties of our country ". Mihaela Hodivoianu, vice-president of WIMA International and president of WIMA Romania - Association of Women Motorcyclists said: "We are extremely excited to have the chance to host a unique event for Romania: the WIMA international meeting, an association that has been actively promoting women's motorcycling since 1950, currently reaching 40 countries. It is an honor and a challenge to welcome the international WIMA community and to demonstrate that Romania occupies an important place on the map of female motorcycling. We encourage all women to discover the joy of traveling on two wheels, a passion that exceeds the boundaries of the imaginary , a catalyst of connections between people and the best excuse to travel to new places and get to know different cultures, as Romania will be for most of the participants visiting our country for the first time". The destination of the parade is the Transilvania Motor Ring racing circuit, located in the town of Cerghid, Mureş county, where it will arrive on August 21.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

20 august
Ediţia din 20.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

19 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5090
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2127
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8457
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur362.5709

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb