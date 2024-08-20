International parade in Transylvania: hundreds of motorcyclists from 20 countries

Versiunea în limba română

The Association of Women Motorcyclists from Romania is organizing an international motorcycle parade, as part of the WIMA International Rally 2024 - a first in our country.

This parade will bring together over 250 women bikers from 20 countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Great Britain, Norway, Holland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine. The main purpose of the event is to increase the visibility of motorcycling among women and promote local tourism. According to the organizers: "International Rally Romania 2024 is an event that highlights the joy of motorcycling and the beauty of the communities that are created around this passion. By participating in this event, women motorcyclists, who came to Romania in impressive numbers, will spend several days during which they will take part in activities carefully prepared by the organizers and the community of women motorcyclists in Romania, thus contributing to the number of tourists impressed by the beauties of our country ". Mihaela Hodivoianu, vice-president of WIMA International and president of WIMA Romania - Association of Women Motorcyclists said: "We are extremely excited to have the chance to host a unique event for Romania: the WIMA international meeting, an association that has been actively promoting women's motorcycling since 1950, currently reaching 40 countries. It is an honor and a challenge to welcome the international WIMA community and to demonstrate that Romania occupies an important place on the map of female motorcycling. We encourage all women to discover the joy of traveling on two wheels, a passion that exceeds the boundaries of the imaginary , a catalyst of connections between people and the best excuse to travel to new places and get to know different cultures, as Romania will be for most of the participants visiting our country for the first time". The destination of the parade is the Transilvania Motor Ring racing circuit, located in the town of Cerghid, Mureş county, where it will arrive on August 21.