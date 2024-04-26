Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

International trade, increasingly fragmented

V.R.
English Section / 26 aprilie

International trade, increasingly fragmented

Versiunea în limba română

Commercial exchanges are oriented towards geopolitical allies

International trade has become increasingly fragmented over the past five years, as countries prefer transactions with their geopolitical allies, according to an analysis by The Hinrich Foundation, based on data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The analysis, taken by visualcapitalist.com, shows the differences in the share of exports within and between trading blocs from 2018 to 2023. For example, the percentage of China's exports to other BRICS members as well as to G7 members was analyzed to see how these proportions have changed over time. According to the cited source, the analyzed countries traded nearly $270 billion more with geopolitical allies in 2023 compared to 2018. This change came at the expense of trade with rival blocs, which saw a drop of $314 billion.

For example, the EU increased its share of exports to G7 countries from 74.3% in 2018 to 75.4% in 2023, which is equivalent to an increase of 1.1 percentage points.

The UK recorded the biggest increase in trade with other G7 countries (+10.2 percentage points), namely the EU, as trade in the region recovered after Brexit.

Meanwhile, the trade dispute between the US and China caused the share of China's exports to the G7 to fall by 5.2 percentage points from 2018 to 2023, the largest decline among the countries analyzed. According to the source, partly as a result of the conflict, the US has, by far, the largest number of tax-sanctions in force.

At the same time, the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions that followed from the West contributed to the decrease of Russia's share in exports to the G7 by 3.8 percentage points in the time period under analysis. India, South Africa and Great Britain have, however, recorded progress in exports with the "opposing" bloc.

Although the results vary significantly from one country to another, the broad trend of favoring geopolitical allies in international trade is clear, the study notes, noting that, in general, BRICS countries have moved away from exports to the other bloc, and G7 states have recorded a more pronounced change in its own block. This implies that although the BRICS countries trade less with the G7, they rely more on trading partners outside their bloc to make up for lost G7 share.

The strengthening of trade relations based on geopolitical proximity is a global trend, notes the quoted source, according to which international trade between geopolitically close countries has increased by more than 6% since the first quarter of 2022 (when Russia first invaded Ukraine). by the third quarter of 2023. In contrast, trade with geopolitically distant countries has declined.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

26 aprilie
Ediţia din 26.04.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Apr. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6386
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0843
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8067
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.8933

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
AIESEC
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb