Investment in artificial intelligence to modernize public services

Versiunea în limba română

Artificial intelligence is penetrating all socio-economic layers. The UK government has announced an ambitious plan to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into public administration, with the aim of modernizing archaic technology that, according to a recent report, causes annual losses of 45 billion pounds (about 53 billion euros), AFP reports.

• Transforming public administration

New AI tools will be available to civil servants and will be designed to improve the efficiency and quality of services provided to citizens. According to a government statement, they will help reduce costs and optimize administrative processes, some of which will be implemented immediately, while others will be available in the short term to all civil servants. A notable example is the use of AI to analyze responses collected in public surveys. Currently, this process is outsourced, costing taxpayers up to £100,000 per analysis. AI promises to reduce processing times from months to just days, saving money and resources.

• Planned AI tools

Among the AI solutions announced are: Secure meeting transcription services, which will eliminate the need for manual note-taking; Meeting preparation tools, which will automate the organisation and documentation of meetings; A digital legal assistant, which will support government teams in interpreting and drafting legal documents.

• Huge costs caused by outdated technologies

A report by Bain & Company highlights critical problems with the technologies currently used by the UK public administration. These include high maintenance costs and poor accessibility, with almost half of public services not available online. The government aims to modernise these services, including by making it easier to share data between departments and removing redundant requirements, such as reporting a relative's death in person.

• Government position on AI and regulation

Despite concerns about security and ethics, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his intention to attract AI companies by allowing them to test their innovations in the UK before implementing regulations. This approach differs from the European Union, which has adopted a more restrictive policy. "We will test and understand artificial intelligence before we regulate it, to ensure that regulation is proportionate and based on science," Starmer said. Integrating AI into public administration is an important step in modernising services in the UK. While the government's plans could bring significant savings and technological improvements, their success will depend on the authorities' ability to manage the ethical and security challenges associated with artificial intelligence.