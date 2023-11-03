Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Is it the end of the road for electric cars?

Călin Rechea
English Section / 3 noiembrie

Is it the end of the road for electric cars?

Versiunea în limba română

Călin Rechea

The financial reporting season for the third quarter of 2023 brought particularly unpleasant "surprises," both for investors and for customers of companies producing electric vehicles (EVs), eager to showcase their progressivism and strong desire to combat climate change, but only with generous state subsidies.

With the reduction or even complete elimination of these subsidies, demand vanished, often like magic.

Business Insider recently reported that "auto industry executives are starting to tell the truth," that "electric cars aren't selling." Acceptance of reality comes after many months during which dealers have been signaling a sharp decline in demand.

Mary Barra, CEO of GM, announced during the latest quarterly earnings presentation that they are abandoning the production target for electric vehicles for the second half of this year, of 100,000 units, as well as the target of 400,000 units for the first half of next year, as reported by Bloomberg.

Given that dealers have to apply significant price reductions to sell EVs, the chief financial officer at Mercedes-Benz stated, "we are in quite a brutal space," and "it is hard to imagine that the current situation is sustainable for all," as emphasized by Harald Wilhelm.

Online publication The Verge recently reported that Ford is postponing a $12 billion investment for building a new factory and a battery production unit in Kentucky.

The decision comes amid massive losses recorded in the EV division, about $3.1 billion in the first nine months of this year. Estimated losses for the entire year are around $4 billion.

A recent article on Electrek.co shows a massive drop in EV orders received by Volkswagen for Europe. The decline of about 50%, down to 150,000 units, was announced by the company's CFO after the publication of the financial report for the first nine months of this year, which showed about a 45% increase in EV deliveries.

The worsening outlook for EV manufacturers is also reflected in a Bloomberg index that includes global companies' stocks in the sector. From the peak recorded in November 2021, the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Price Return Index (BBEV) has dropped by over 52%, to around 2,700 points, while the decline since the beginning of this year has been about 16% (see the chart).

A "collateral" victim of the new trends in the EV market is Hertz, which announced a few years ago, after emerging from bankruptcy, that it would build a massive fleet of Tesla vehicles.

Recently, Hertz's shares hit multi-year lows due to a significant decrease in net income, mainly driven by high repair costs for the EVs in its fleet, according to a Bloomberg report.

The costs for repairing electric cars have been higher than expected, about double what the company pays for repairing gasoline cars, as stated by Stephen Scherr, Hertz's CEO.

Beyond the high prices, the appeal of electric cars seems to be strongly tempered by the reality of high maintenance costs, which stubbornly defy the promises made to customers.

Nikhil Naikal, CEO of Kinetic, a company specialized in repairing electric and autonomous cars, outlined some reasons why these vehicles might need more maintenance than traditional ones, despite having fewer moving parts.

With significantly more mass than traditional cars, EVs accelerate and move much faster. In these conditions, suspensions are more affected, as well as steering and brakes. Additionally, there is a need for more frequent tire replacements.

Optimists may say that the current negative dynamics in the EV market are temporary, and the causes will be eliminated with the introduction of new technologies to increase autonomy and reduce battery charging time.

Unfortunately, increasing autonomy and reducing battery charging time cannot change a fundamental aspect: the capacity of electrical grids to handle additional demand, especially since they will theoretically transport primarily electricity produced from variable sources, such as solar or wind power.

Even a hypothetical success in achieving complete electrification solely from renewable sources would still be a failure, as it would create an extremely fragile system marked by an extraordinary dependence on sources that do not guarantee continuous electricity supply.

For now, these "details" are not enough to convince authorities in the United States and Europe to reassess their "climate" objectives. The next step will probably be a widespread bailout for electric car and "renewable" energy producers, according to estimates presented by The Wall Street Journal, because "even if EV manufacturers manage to produce cars at reduced prices, there is no guarantee that customers will buy them."

Bill Ford, CEO of Ford, recently stated in an interview with The New York Times that electric cars risk becoming "collateral damage in a much broader cultural war."

"Certain conservative-leaning states argue that mandating electric vehicles is akin to mandating vaccines, which are forced by the federal government, even if we don't want them," emphasized Henry Ford's great-grandson.

The WSJ columnist supports this opinion and asserts that "progressives impose the green transition and their supposed superior cultural values, although the general public does not share them."

Furthermore, "if government mandates turn against car manufacturers, then taxpayers will be forced to pay for repairing this industrial sector," as The Wall Street Journal further illustrates.

But how significant could this burden imposed on taxpayers be, amid an explosive international context that will "guarantee" increasingly higher prices, not only for basic products and energy but also for essential raw materials necessary to achieve climate goals?

And what will happen when the limits of patience are reached, and the "hunger games" begin?

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

03 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 03 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

03 noiembrie
Ediţia din 03.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

TABAC

Suplimentul BURSA TABAC
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9693
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6735
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1734
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6978
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur298.8651

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb