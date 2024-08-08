JO: Arrested for whistling in the ping-pong "church".

Versiunea în limba română

Freedom of opinion does not walk all roads. Those who imagine otherwise may wake up with unpleasant surprises, especially if they live in countries with more "troublesome" leaders. Beijing police have arrested a woman suspected of posting defamatory comments about Chinese athletes and coaches on social media after the women's table tennis final at the Paris Olympics, police said, according to Reuters. The 29-year-old suspect, surnamed He, "maliciously fabricated information and blatantly defamed others, resulting in a negative impact on society," Daxing District police said in a statement. The case was investigated, police said, although specific details about the defamatory comments were not released. In the match on August 3, China's defending champion Chen Meng defeated her teammate Sun Yingsha, the world No. 1, 4-2 in a replay of their previous meeting in Tokyo last with three years. Throughout the match, Sun was cheered and Chen was booed every time she scored, according to a broadcast of the event. After the match, many people criticized the public's behavior on social networks, but they also made references to sportswomen. "If this kind of fan culture is allowed to permeate sports, it can eventually undermine even the most talented athletes like Sun Yingsha," commented one user on Weibo, the popular Chinese X-like microblogging site. In addition, the site announced that it had deleted more than 12,000 posts and banned more than 300 accounts for what it called "illegal" comments. Not everywhere the spectator of sports competitions can download anything that comes to his mind.