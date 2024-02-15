Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Katarina Barley, EP vice-president: "The EU could have its own nuclear arsenal"

George Marinescu
English Section / 15 februarie

Photo source: facebook / Katarina Barley

Photo source: facebook / Katarina Barley

Versiunea în limba română

The European Union should constitute a nuclear arsenal following the statements of the former American President Donald Trump, said two days ago, Katarina Barley, vice-president of the European Parliament and head of the list of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) for the European parliamentary elections in this year, according to the Euractiv website.

The quoted source shows that in an interview with the German daily Der Tagesspiegel, Katarina Barley questioned the reliability of the American nuclear protection and said: "Given the latest statements of Donald Trump, we can no longer count on such protection. From a European defense perspective, the need for the EU to have nuclear military capabilities could also become a topic of discussion."

The German official stated that currently the policy of nuclear deterrence in Europe is in the hands of NATO, which means that the EU depends on the protection of the American nuclear arsenal.

The statement of the vice-president of the European Parliament takes place in the context in which at the end of last week Donald Trump declared that NATO allies do not deserve to be protected if they do not fulfill their spending commitments and stated that, if he were to become president of the USA again, he would not will NATO allies who default on their financial obligations, in the event of an attack by the Russian Federation.

Katarina Barley's claims sparked a debate among Germany's political class, with her party colleague, MP Ralf Stegner, telling Spiegel that the idea of a European nuclear arsenal was "extremely dangerous and irresponsible".

Anton Horeiter, chairman of the European Affairs Committee and a member of the SPD's coalition partner Green party, questioned the whole concept: "What should its command structure look like and who would decide on its deployment?"

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the list of German Liberals (FDP) for MEPs and supporter of the concept of a European army, recalled that if the United States no longer manages to ensure the protection of European allies, France has its own nuclear weapons.

Martin Schirdewan, co-chairman of the Left Group in the European Parliament, said "more nuclear bombs will not make the world safer".

Katarina Barley's statement did not go unnoticed by the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who, during a press conference held yesterday, before today's meeting of defense ministers from the member states of the Alliance, said: "We have nuclear capabilities and they have us have been provided to be used as a last-ditch defense for allies for decades. This is an agreement established within NATO. We agreed on the command and control procedures, the practice, the exercises done together, and this of course concerns the involvement of the US in Europe from the point of view of nuclear weapons, but also the provision by the member states of the plans, the infrastructure and the support for nuclear equipment to be functional, operational and safe. This collaboration has worked and we will continue to ensure that it is carried out securely. I mention that some European allies already have their own nuclear weapons, and here I mean Great Britain and France."

In other words, the Secretary General of NATO let it be understood that, although he does not take into account the statements of Donald Trump, Europe will not remain exposed, as long as Britain and France can ensure its nuclear arsenal as the last guarantee for the defense of its member states of the alliance.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 februarie
Ediţia din 15.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

voiajor

Suplimentul BURSA voiajor
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6505
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2387
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8328
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur297.8986

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb