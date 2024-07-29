Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Logistics giant Lineage has raised $4.44 billion in its biggest IPO of 2024

A.V.
English Section / 29 iulie

Photo source: www.onelineage.com

Photo source: www.onelineage.com

Versiunea în limba română

Lineage Inc., the world's largest cold storage operator, raised $4.44 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) launched last week in the U.S., the largest global IPO in 2024. reports Reuters.

The Novi, Michigan-headquartered company priced the nearly 57 million shares sold in New York at $78, up from the upper end of its previously indicated range of $70-$82.

The $4.44 billion IPO values Lineage at more than $18 billion, making it the largest offering since chip designer Arm's $4.87 billion last September.

Lineage shares began trading on Nasdaq on July 25, under the symbol "LINE", ending the day with a quote of $80.78, 3% higher than the IPO price.

Lineage, which specializes in temperature-controlled warehouses, operates 482 such facilities worldwide and serves more than 13,000 customers, many of whom are involved in the food supply chain as distributors, retailers and manufacturers.

Adam Forste and Kevin Marchetti launched the business as a single warehouse in Seattle in 2008. Since then, they've grown it through 116 acquisitions, generating $5.3 billion in revenue by 2023. In the past year alone, Lineage acquired Grupo Fuentes, Burris Logistics, Kennedy Transportation and Harness. The Burris acquisition brought Lineage eight new facilities, according to CNBC.

Forste and Marchetti's private equity firm, Bay Grove Capital, owns the majority of Lineage.

Lineage is structured as a real estate investment trust, which allows shareholders to deduct some of the taxes they pay on their dividends. The company used its cash flow for acquisitions and investments in its own business, posting a net loss of $162.8 million in the 12 months ended March.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were the lead underwriters of Lineage's initial public offering.

Global IPOs totaled $48.8 billion in the first half of 2024, down 18% from the previous year. This is the lowest half-yearly level since 2016, according to LSEG data. Receipts from US POs totaled $17 billion, more than twice the level of last year and the highest level in the last three years.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

29 iulie
Ediţia din 29.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9700
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5781
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1865
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8914
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.3503

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb