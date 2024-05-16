Magellan - the Confindustria project for training in the digital and technological field

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian women working in Italy will be able to benefit together with their children from a project through which they will acquire digital skills, the students will specialize in new technologies based on artificial intelligence and innovation, a project that will take place through Confindustria and which was presented at the 15th edition of the Confindustria Romania Economic Forum, which took place in Bucharest, under the theme "Beyond tomorrow, challenges and visions at the frontier of new technologies".

The digital transition, AI-powered automation and robotics in production processes, ethical use of technologies, cybersecurity, space economy, cognitive urgency, disruptive technologies, digital training, Immersive Reality, blockchain, the important and not negligible energy consumption of this transition, have were the main themes of the event organized by Confindustria Romania.

At the opening of the economic forum, Giulio Bertola, president of Confindustria Romania, stated: "The digital transition represents a turning point in the history of humanity. The main theme of last year's Confindustria Romania Forum was artificial intelligence, a theme that we continue this year because it is the basis of a vast range of applications in which the large-scale adoption of this technology also raises important ethical and social questions and economic. Innovation is a process of evolution, progress. However, this progress is not without challenges, such as the need to redesign jobs to be adapted to this new reality or to reduce and limit consumption energy consumption of servers, server farms and devices that require enormous amounts of energy to operate as well as educating people in fundamental digital skills, which are essential for reducing the digital divide and promoting social and economic inclusion".

Participating in the event, the ambassador of Italy in Bucharest, His Excellency Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, emphasized that Italy and Italian companies are excellent in the sector of innovation in the field of cyber security and added that this is a sector where cooperation between Italy and Romania is aimed at increasing , which reaches record levels, highlighted by economic trade data that in 2023 approached 20 billion euros.

Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni also said: "The economies of southeastern Europe are the ones that set the tone for economic growth on the continent, and Romania is at the top with an economic growth estimated this year at 3.3%. Romania's economy demonstrates vibrant dynamics in infrastructure, trade, IT, but also in the productive sectors. Because of all this, some difficulties remain regarding the size of an enterprise, which have an impact on the capitalization and development of some projects. (...) Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence are key themes for the Italian government, which has put them on its agenda, because we want to create, together with companies, an innovative system based on IT, on new technologies, on AI, on start-ups the innovative ones, which will bring added value both to our economy and to the Romanian economy, but also to the European economy, which will contribute to building the strategic autonomy of the European Union".

• Training and specialization for Romanian students

During the event, the new projects of Confindustria Romania in the most advanced technologies were presented, as well as a concrete contribution in the social context of Romania.

First an avatar was presented which easily answered the many questions asked and which will be the new interface of Confindustria Romania with its members, then the Magellan project was announced, which is an innovative, inclusive and training program on the most advanced technologies.

Regarding this project, Giulio Bertola, president of Confindustria Romania, said: "The Magellan program is really special, it is designed to facilitate young people's access to the latest technological innovations and to acquire high-level skills. The course will cover crucial areas such as artificial intelligence, programming, robotics and other emerging digital skills. The most interesting feature of this project is the social contribution that our representation of Confindustria and Olitec will bring to Romania, directing attention also to the less well-off classes. A plan that provides for maximum inclusion: the doors are, in fact, also opening to young Romanian mothers with dependent children who will be able to take courses in Italy, bringing with them the children who will be included in the local social and school fabric. This is a pioneering initiative that will allow them to study and develop professionally to guarantee them a better future."

Massimiliano Nicolini, Olimaint's Head of Research and Development on artificial intelligence and VRO, added: "Students who will participate in this program will be trained in Olitec research centers in Italy, where they will study and participate in project development for 10 hours a day. Their training will last 18 months, at the end of which they will receive an international VRO certification recognized in 72 countries as a specialization in the field of bioinformatics, immersive reality and artificial intelligence".

The Italian expert also said that nowadays there is no self-made man, but we are talking about teams of specialists in different fields, and the purpose of the training is to bring to light these specialists and excellences, because "in any area of Romania there can be a new Nikola Tesla".

Confindustria Romania thus confirms its social attitude by presenting itself as one of the main Italian contributors to Romania in the education/training and human resources sector after the agreements signed with various partners such as Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, but also with the "Come Home" project aimed at the assisted return of the Romanian diaspora.

The event also featured a panel dedicated to new technologies, artificial intelligence, generative intelligence, the impact of these innovations on everyday life and on the world of work and entrepreneurship, the repercussions of ethics and automation, digital training and immersive reality.

The expert Masimiliano Nicolini also spoke about those technologies that are already a reality and have a long history, on the fertile ground regarding existing research at Olitec, from the processor to the first computer.

• Masimiliano Nicolini: "Preparation for 6G and web3 must start now"

Preparation for 6G technology, for web3 and for the new technological revolution that will take place in the year 2030 must start now, said the special guest of the event, Massimiliano Nicolini, expert in information science, member of the Metaverse Standards Forum, head of the research department and development on the topic of artificial intelligence and VRO at Olimaint.

Masimiliano Nicolini stated: "You are used to connecting to the Internet through a wire inserted into your laptop or computer or through Wi-Fi. 6G technology means something else. If we now have a traffic speed of 500MB per second, through 6G we will be able to download 10 TB in a few seconds. Because everything is done by satellite. The connectivity is direct with the satellite. Don't think that 2030 is far away. Preparation for it must begin tomorrow. It is necessary to increase the digital skills of employees, to make them understand what 6G means, what benefits the new technological revolution brings. By educating employees, by increasing their digital skills, companies will have an added value that will lead to increased competitiveness, reducing time for all activities and implicitly to the comfort of employees".

The Italian expert said that we should not be afraid of AI, because it is not as smart as we think.

Masimiliano Nicolini pointed out: "Technology and AI will work for people and not the other way around. AI must support employees in their work, not replace them. Then the AI isn't all that smart. Ask ChatGPT what she is doing or what she did yesterday and you will find that she is unable to answer because she lacks creativity, imagination. Then AI cannot give love to your child. He can tell him by voice that he loves him, but he cannot give him real love."

On the occasion of the Forum, Confindustria Romania also presented the latest innovation of the Confindustria international representation, after entering Metavers last year. Andrea Allocco, advisor responsible for innovation within Confindustria Romania, captured the attention of those present, with a demonstration on Rosetta - the virtual avatar equipped with back office and customer service functions, for the benefit of the members of the employers' confederation.