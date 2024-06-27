Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Mark Rutte, appointed Secretary General of NATO

I.Ghe.
English Section / 27 iunie

Source: Government.nl.

Source: Government.nl.

Versiunea în limba română

Mark Rutte, the interim prime minister of the Netherlands, was appointed yesterday by the representatives of the 32 NATO member states to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of the alliance, according to an official statement issued by the institution whose headquarters is in Brussels. The appointment of Rutte had become a formality after his only rival for this position, the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, had announced last week his withdrawal of candidacy, in the absence of sufficient support, notes the Reuters news agency.

However, in the spring the government in Budapest announced that it would not support Rutte for the post. The government in Sofia also expressed its dissatisfaction with the fact that the Netherlands is one of the two states that oppose Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area. Since then, following high-level negotiations and signals sent from Washington, Paris and Berlin, and Klaus Iohannis' withdrawal from the candidacy, the two states have changed their original position diametrically opposite.

According to the NATO statement, Mark Rutte will assume the position of Secretary General starting from October 1, 2024, when the mandate of Jens Stoltenberg, who led the political-military alliance for 10 years, expires.

Having declared his interest in the post last year, Rutte has gained early support from key members of the Alliance, primarily the United States, but also Britain, France and Germany.

Stoltenberg stated that he warmly welcomes the appointment of Rutte as his successor: "Mark is a true transatlantic, a strong leader and a consensus builder. I know that I am leaving leaving NATO in good hands".

Mark Rutte, who will leave the political scene in his country after almost 14 years as prime minister, is a strong critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a staunch ally of Ukraine. He will face the challenge of ensuring continued allied support for Kiev while avoiding drawing NATO into a direct war with Russia.

The future secretary general will also have to face a possible return of "NATO-skeptic" Donald Trump to the White House after the American presidential elections in November, adds Reuters.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 iunie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie
Ediţia din 27.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6557
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1867
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9003
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.8311

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb