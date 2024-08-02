Micro-exhibition: "The paper lion: the notes of the Ministry of Finance"

Versiunea în limba română

Finance has an interesting history and it deserves to be known to the general public. The micro-exhibition "The paper lion: the tickets of the Ministry of Finance (1919 - 1920)" - the August exhibit is open, starting yesterday, at the National History Museum of Romania. According to MNIR: "Continuing the series of presentation of rare examples of Romanian banknotes, initiated in 2023 by displaying mortgage notes - the first paper lei, this year banknotes from a series manufactured in the years 1919 - 1920, in the United States of America will be exhibited America, at the behest of the Ministry of Finance. These notes, not being put into circulation and subsequently destroyed (according to the sources of the National Bank of Romania), are extremely rare in complete series, in very good condition and with consecutive serial numbers, such as the pieces that they are part of the exhibition".

The exhibition can be visited until September 1, from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.