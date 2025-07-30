Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Ministry of Education submits four key legislative projects for public consultation

O.D.
English Section / 30 iulie

Ministry of Education submits four key legislative projects for public consultation

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research has published for public consultation four normative projects aimed at reorganizing the structure and functioning of pre-university education, in the context of the application of Law 141/2005 on certain fiscal-budgetary measures.

Regulations for simultaneous classes and the reorganization of school units

The first draft order aims to modify the methodology for organizing classes in a simultaneous regime, an organizational model present especially in rural areas, where the number of students is insufficient to form distinct classes by year of study. The purpose of the document is to bring more clarity and coherence in the application of the simultaneous regime, including with regard to the hiring of teaching staff and supporting the educational process. Another project regulates the procedures for the reorganization of pre-university education units, along with the method of establishing the teaching norm, taking into account the need to streamline resources and adapt to demographic realities.

Norms regarding the relief of staff with management positions

The Ministry also proposes a draft order for the approval of methodological norms regarding the establishment of the teaching norm relief for staff holding management, guidance and control positions. These norms are intended to ensure a fair distribution of teaching tasks, in parallel with the administrative or coordination responsibilities that these positions imply. The project clarifies the teaching obligations of directors, inspectors or other teaching staff carrying out methodological guidance activities, in accordance with the updated legislation.

Consultation period: 10 calendar days

The Ministry announced that proposals and suggestions regarding the four projects can be submitted within 10 calendar days from the date of publication of the documents on the official website. These will be analyzed before the final form of the normative acts.

The initiatives are part of a broader process of adapting the education system to current budgetary and demographic realities, but also of professionalizing the managerial act in schools. The connection with Law 141/2005 reveals that the Ministry is pursuing fiscal-budgetary optimization, without compromising the quality of the educational act.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iulie

