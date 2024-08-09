Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Moscow rejects the Anheuser-Busch InBev - Anadolu Efes transaction

V.R.
English Section / 9 august

Moscow rejects the Anheuser-Busch InBev - Anadolu Efes transaction

Versiunea în limba română

The authorities in Moscow rejected the transaction between Anheuser-Busch InBev and Anadolu Efes, by which the world's largest beer producer wanted to sell its stake in their joint venture in Russia to the Turkish partner, the companies informed yesterday, reports Reuters.

In April 2022, AB InBev announced that it was selling its stake to Anadolu Efes in order to exit the Russian market, following the invasion of Ukraine. But the transaction had to be approved by the regulatory authorities, notes Agerpres.

Yesterday, in separate releases, AB InBev and Anadolu Efes announced that these approvals were not obtained.

"Anadolu Efes and AB InBev are analyzing the decision. The business in Russia continues to operate under the management of Anadolu Efes", the AB InBev press release states.

The world's largest beer producer is a partner in Turkey and Ukraine with Turkey's Anadolu Efes, but is not a majority shareholder. The joint venture AB InBev-Efes has 11 breweries in Russia, where 3,500 people work, and three in Ukraine, where there are 1,800 employees.

Since the launch of the invasion in February 2022, hundreds of companies have pulled out of Russia, leaving billions of dollars in assets behind.

We remind you that in August 2023, the Dutch beer producer Heineken announced its complete exit from Russia, selling its local operations to the Russian group Arnest, for the symbolic sum of one euro, without the option to buy back the business, according to Reuters.

Heineken, which produced Botsjkarev and Ochota en Tri Medvjedja in Russia, stated then that the transaction had obtained all the necessary approvals and will probably result in exceptional losses of 300 million euros.

Heineken had seven breweries in Russia, where 1,800 people worked. Jobs are kept for three years.

In March 2022, Heineken announced its intention to exit the Russian market, but the process took longer than expected.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 august
Ediţia din 09.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5539
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3122
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7704
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.7813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb