Municipalities have invested 3.7 billion lei in educational infrastructure

O.D.
English Section / 30 octombrie

Photo souce: Facebook/ Ligia Deca

Photo souce: Facebook/ Ligia Deca

Versiunea în limba română

In the last two years, municipalities in our country have concluded 116 financing contracts with the Ministry of Education targeting several categories of investments, such as the endowment of educational units, the development of dual education campuses, the development of complementary early education services or the construction of green schools, Minister Ligia Deca. Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, participated in the debates within the Municipal Public Authorities Summit. According to the minister: "A central point was the joint direction of investments through the PNRR in educational infrastructure. In the last two years, municipalities in Romania have concluded 116 financing contracts with the Ministry of Education for this purpose, targeting several categories of investments, such as the endowment of educational units, the development of dual education campuses in Romania, the development of complementary early education services or the construction of green schools. The value of these contracts is over 3.7 billion lei, a record amount dedicated to education. Of this amount, over 2.2 billion lei are dedicated only to the investment for equipping schools with modern furniture, IT equipment in each classroom, with computer and science laboratories, sports halls, school offices or practical workshops". Deca said that there has never been such a large-scale financing for the modernization of Romanian schools until now.

