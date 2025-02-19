National Village Museum celebrates Dragobete with a special program

Versiunea în limba română

The traditional Dragobete holiday will be marked between February 22 and 24 at the National Village Museum "Dimitrie Gusti' with a special program, which includes a traditional products fair, folk and folk music performances, as well as a poetry contest dedicated to love.

• Authentic atmosphere and traditional crafts

The event brings to the fore folk craftsmen, who will exhibit authentic creations in the museum's alleys, offering visitors the opportunity to discover Romanian traditions. In addition to handicrafts, the public will be able to listen to stories and incantations related to Dragobete, a holiday also known as "Cap-de-Primăvară".

• Performances and poetry contest

On February 23, starting at 12:00, a special folk music show will take place, featuring artists from various parts of Romania. Folk music lovers will enjoy a recital by singer-songwriter Dan Vasilescu, and poetry enthusiasts will be able to take part in a contest dedicated to love poems. The Dragobete Fair will be open daily, from February 22 to 24, between 9:00 and 17:00, and the show on February 23 will take place between 12:00 and 15:00. The National Village Museum "Dimitrie Gusti' invites the public to enjoy an authentic Romanian atmosphere, in a traditional setting, to celebrate Dragobete in the authentic spirit of ancient customs.