New military techniques and equipment present at BSDA 2024

George Marinescu
English Section / 20 mai

New military techniques and equipment present at BSDA 2024

Versiunea în limba română

More than 400 global manufacturers of military equipment and technology from approximately 309 NATO member states or partners will participate in the following days, between May 22-24, at Black Sea Defense and Aerospace - BSDA 2024, the largest regional event dedicated to defense and security has reached its ninth edition, which takes place in Bucharest, on the Romaero Băneasa platform. Along with the exhibiting companies, more than 300 high-level foreign delegates, representatives of 55 states, from all continents, will arrive in Bucharest, according to a press release issued by the organizers, who enjoy the partnership with the Ministry of National Defense from our country .

At the exhibition, all five operational domains will be represented - military, land, air, naval, cyber and space - and the main attraction will be the 5th generation multirole aircraft, the F35, which the United States Air Force will bring, for first time at an exhibition in Europe. Moreover, the American company Lockheed Martin, as the manufacturer of this fighter plane, will present a scale model of the same aircraft.

The event will feature several companies from Europe and the Republic of Korea exhibiting self-propelled howitzers and tracked infantry fighting vehicles for the Ground Forces. As two years ago, visitors will be able to admire the American tank M1A2 Abrams, which would be part of the equipment of our country's armed forces. Therefore, the defense industry of the United States of America has the most important representation at BSDA 2024 - 47 exhibiting companies, followed by Germany (17 companies), France (15), Great Britain and the Czech Republic (12 companies each) and South Korea (11 participating companies, including Hanwha which is the manufacturer of the 150mm tracked self-propelled howitzer).

Among the companies that will bring combat equipment and technology to the 50,000 square meters of the platform in the Baneasa area, are Rafael Advanced Defense Systems - the Israeli company producing the high-performance Iron Dome air defense system, the Raytheon company - the manufacturer of the Patriot system, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Elbit Systems, Leonardo, MBDA, Airbus, DAMEN, IVECO Defense Vehicles, Beretta, Romarm, Aerostar Bacău, Pro Optica and BlueSpace Technology.

Along with the equipment and technologies proposed by the commercial companies, the event will also host an exhibition of equipment from the Romanian Army, the United States Army and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including Black Hawk helicopters, operated by IGSU.

The first two days of the event are dedicated exclusively to official, military and business visitors, and then, on the third day, access to the external exhibition will also be allowed to the general public.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

