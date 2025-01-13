Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Neymar, blocked by salary cap

O.D.
English Section / 13 ianuarie

Photo source: Facebook/ Neymar Jr.

Photo source: Facebook/ Neymar Jr.

Versiunea în limba română

Football millionaires are also running into problems because of...money. The American football club Inter Miami has explained that the transfer of Brazilian Neymar (Al Hilal) is almost impossible, and among the reasons is the salary cap imposed by Major League Soccer (MLS). Inter's Argentine coach Javier Macherano explained: ""We can't talk about Ney, because we have nothing. Obviously, Ney is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him, but at the moment we know the MLS rules regarding the salary cap. So, for us at the moment, it is impossible to try to think about him.''

Clubs in the Gulf area do not face such problems and that is precisely why they can afford to transfer stars on a conveyor belt. The Brazilian superstar signed the contract proposed by the Saudis in 2023, one for two years, with a total salary of 300 million dollars.

In a press conference, Mascherano said that in view of the 2025 season, his priority is to complete the reinforcement of the squad after the sales and transfers carried out at the end of last season and promised that the club will give more details in the coming weeks. At Inter Miami, Mascherano will work with four former FC Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami will begin the preseason with a friendly match on January 18 in Las Vegas (Nevada) against Club America, the current champion of the Mexican league, a match for which the team from South Florida will arrive with little time to prepare, according to its new coach, appointed in November after the departure of his compatriot Gerardo Martino. The Argentine said that since being appointed coach at Inter Miami he has taken the opportunity to study Major League Soccer (MLS) and especially the teams in the Eastern Conference, where the team led by Lionel Messi plays. Returning to Neymar, who did not play in 2024 due to injury, he is expected in Brazil, but here too his salary is an issue.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie
Ediţia din 13.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9728
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8266
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2812
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9363
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur415.8147

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb