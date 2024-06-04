Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Nicuşor Dan leads the race for the Capital City Hall

G.M.
English Section / 4 iunie

Photo source: facebook / Nicusor Dan

Photo source: facebook / Nicusor Dan

Versiunea în limba română

The results of the latest opinion polls show that the majority of voters in the municipality of Bucharest prefer to vote for the renewal of the mandate of the current mayor of the capital, Nicuşor Dan, on June 9. According to both the survey conducted by IRSOP between May 27-31, and the survey conducted by Avangarde between May 29 and June 2, Nicuşor Dan is ahead of the PSD and PUSL candidates, Gabriela Firea and Cristian Popescu Piedone.

If in the IRSOP survey, Nicuşor Dan has 43% of voters' options, followed by Cristian Popescu Piedone (23%), Gabriela Firea (18%), and Sebastian Burduja (4%), in the Avangarde survey the current general mayor of the Capital leads the top with 28 .6% of voting intentions, followed by Gabriela Firea with 26.5% and Cristian Popescu Piedone with 15.2%.

From the respective survey, we note that, while 12% of the respondents who vote pro PSD-PNL give their vote to Nicuşor Dan, of those who vote with the United Right Alliance (USR-PMP-Forţa Dreptei) only 1% will vote for him Gabriela Firea.

According to the IRSOP survey, ask which party or alliance they intend to vote for on June 9, 32% of Bucharesters said they would vote for the PSD-PNL alliance, 26% for the USR-PMP-FD alliance, 9% for PUSL, while the rest of the parties would not passes the electoral threshold of 5%. Regarding the direction in which they think the Capital is heading, 56% of the respondents said that it is in a good direction, while 41% say that it is a wrong one.

Among the problems that the future mayor of Captala should solve urgently are the decongestion of traffic (mentioned by 40% of the respondents), the cheapening of the cost of living (30%), heating (17%) and the development of green spaces/parks (13% ). As for future expectations - a multiple-choice question, 94% of respondents said inflation would continue to rise, while 51% said military tensions between Europe and Russia would increase.

The IRSOP survey was conducted by telephone on a sample of 900 people between May 27-31. The sampling tolerance is 3.3%.

As for the Avangarde survey, it was carried out at the PSD's command, between May 29 and June 2, on a sample of 1,150 subjects, representative of the adult population (18+) of the Municipality of Bucharest. The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews at the subjects' homes, and the maximum sampling error, at a 95% confidence level, is +/- 2.8%.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

04 iunie
Ediţia din 04.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9761
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5922
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0899
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8343
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.6252

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb