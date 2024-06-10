Nicusor Dan led the race all day; Alliance of Law - the performer of the General Council of the Capital

Versiunea în limba română

The fight for the Capital this year was one with an expected end, given that the political left chose to split its votes between Gabriela Firea (PSD) and Cristian Popescu Piedone (PUSL), the PNL candidate - Sebastian Burduja not being approved by all the liberal sympathizers in Bucharest, and the AUR candidate - Mihai Enache, being deprived of any chance in this electoral race from the start. Several preliminary results of some exit polls, published in the media around noon and just after 4 p.m., as well as data from PSD communication groups (cited by stiripesurse.ro) showed the independent Nicuşor as the winner of the elections Dan.

The CURS-Avangarde exit poll published at 10:00 p.m. confirms this situation, indicating that Nicuşor Dan retained the seat of mayor of the Capital, with 45% of the voters' votes, while Gabriela Firea obtained 24%, Cristian Popescu Piedone was voted by 13% of those present to vote, Sebastian Burduja being preferred by 10% of them.

In this context, it seems that the decision of the political left not to have a single candidate was a totally erroneous one.

This insecurity was also seen when Gabriela Firea appeared at the polling station, needing the physical and moral support of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, but also of the other PSD candidates for the sector mayors, whom Firea later accompanied to the polling stations where they voted.

After the vote, Gabriela Firea said: "I voted with young people in mind, seniors, healthy people but also people with disabilities, people who want clean parks, who want work sites, safety in schools and the real fight against drugs . I voted for people to work in the administration from morning to night, for people who don't blame others, who don't blame others and say they weren't informed. Unfortunately, Bucharest has been abandoned recently. I'm excited, I didn't even sleep much. I was really happy to see young people and seniors come to vote, it's important to get involved, to have a civic spirit".

For his part, PSD president, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said: "The capital needs a change, as Mrs. Firea said; I think we have passed the moment when Bucharest has slogans, primary needs and imaginary enemies. The time has come to have a general mayor and mayors of sectors that work together".

Instead, the independent Nicuşor Dan showed up at the polling station with his family and, after voting, declared: "I voted for honesty in public life. I voted for realism in public life. (...) And I voted against the real estate mafia. I want to urge people to vote because it is a moment when they decide the direction in which we will go".

PNL candidate Sebastian Burduja felt the need to continue the electoral campaign with the Turquoise Revolution even on election day, riding his motorcycle to the polling station, where he was greeted by several members and liberal supporters wearing turquoise shirts.

After the vote, Sebastian Burduja said: "I trust the people of Bucharest, I was in the streets during this whole period and I felt that they want something else from this city. From tomorrow we get to work, win and fight".

Instead, Cristian Popescu Piedone, candidate for the Capital City Hall from PUSL, said: "It will be a bit complicated with so many ballots (ed. - voting, i.e. five ballots). There are problems that all people will face today, the important thing is to be patient. I have reliable information, people will migrate from the sea and the mountains and will come the last hundred meters to vote".

Mihai Enache, the AUR candidate for the position of general mayor of the Capital, stated that he voted for the change. He said: "First of all, I urge all Bucharestians and furthermore all Romanians to vote today. I am convinced that most of them are looking for change. Secondly, I appeal to the people responsible for the smooth conduct of the vote not to put their careers at risk for various electoral interests".